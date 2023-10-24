Tickets For Disney's FROZEN at The Providence Performing Arts Center Go On Sale November 3

Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen at PPAC will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10A. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a two-week premiere engagement at PPAC beginning Thursday, March 7, 2024 with performances playing through Sunday, March 17, 2024. Opening night is set for Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30P. Frozen is part of PPAC's Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

In Providence, Frozen will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7P, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30P, Saturdays at 2P & 8P and Sundays at 1P & 6:30P. There will be a weekday matinee performance of Frozen on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 2P.

BankNewport Family Night at Frozen takes place on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7P. When you purchase a regularly priced ticket to the Wednesday, March 13th evening performance of Frozen, you'll receive a complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger! BankNewport Family Night tickets can only be purchased at the box office window or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787); these tickets are unavailable online. Family Night tickets are in limited seat locations; VIP and Golden Circle seating is excluded from the offer.

BankNewport is the title sponsor for Family Night. ABC 6 and NOW 93.3 are the media sponsors of Family Night.



VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Beginning Friday, November 3, 2023, tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162.

Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the PPAC Box Office is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at PPAC. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that PPAC is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.