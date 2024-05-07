Newport Classical Music Festival Will Host 27 Concerts This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival will present 27 concerts this summer between July 4-21, 2024, bringing music to Newport's historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, Blithewold Mansion in Bristol, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Chinese Tea House, King Park, Newport Art Museum, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Redwood Library & Athenæum, and more.

The Newport Classical Music Festival celebrates its 55th anniversary in 2024. For 55 years, Newport Classical has been a beacon for artistry, drawing in countless concertgoers to revel in exceptional performances within unique and intimate settings. Each July, against the picturesque backdrop of the City by the Sea, the Newport Classical Music Festival stands out as an unparalleled experience. With 27 concerts held in 11 historic venues over 18 days featuring 120 artists, patrons can craft a Festival itinerary tailored to their preferences. Be it the discovery of a new composer, the rhythm of percussion, or revisiting a beloved work with a fresh perspective, audiences are invited to broaden their musical horizons.

Highlights of the 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival include Opening Night with the dynamic and inspiring Sphinx Virtuosi and cello soloist Thomas Mesa; a sensational recital by acclaimed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers; the return to Newport of Chanticleer, Canadian Brass, and A Far Cry with special guests Kinan Azmeh and Dinuk Wijeratne; the Music Festival debut of the storied, Boston-based Handel and Haydn Society; two enchanting evenings with Tony Award-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti, recently a featured guest on HBO's The Gilded Age; plus performances by star pianists Lara Downes, Joyce Yang, Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner, Drew Petersen, and Daniel del Pino; and appearances by numerous celebrated chamber ensembles including the Isidore String Quartet; PUBLIQuartet; Duo Kayo; Lincoln Trio; Fenway Quintet; Poulenc Trio with accordionist Hanzhi Wang; and Sō Percussion with vocalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw.

For the fourth year in a row, Newport Classical has commissioned a brand new work to be premiered at the Music Festival. This year's Composer-in-Residence is GRAMMY-nominated Brazilian-American musician Clarice Assad, who is writing a new piece for mezzo-soprano Renée Rapier and PUBLIQuartet titled Whispers from the Pirate Queen, inspired by the unbreakable spirit of women who dare to challenge societal norms and fight for their convictions – including one of the earliest American feminists and famous Rhode Islander, Anne Hutchinson. Other highlights include the festival's popular Opera Night at The Breakers which this year features Peter Brook's production of Bizet's La tragédie de Carmen, directed by Tara Barnham; Sunrise Meditations concerts; a concert inspired by nature at Norman Bird Sanctuary; a free Fourth of July concert at King Park; and this year's young professional Newport Classical Festival Artists in eight performances throughout the festival.

Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox, says, “Every summer Director of Artistic Planning and Engagement Trevor Neal and I aspire to curate a festival that celebrates the legacy of Newport Classical and introduces our audience to the musicians who are shaping the future of classical music. This year, for our 55th anniversary, we continue to honor music executed at the highest level and performed in magical settings. We are proud to offer an experience unlike any other.”

Now in its third year, Newport Classical's Festival Artists Residency Program brings together five professional musicians at the early stages of their careers for an intense period of rehearsal and music making during the festival. This diverse group of emerging talents live, work, and play together, becoming engaged members of the community during their extended time in Newport. Each of these exceptionally gifted musicians are selected for their experience working in fast-paced chamber music settings and comfort tackling a wide range of repertoire. This summer, Newport Classical welcomes back returning artists Ariel Horowitz (violin), Jordan Bak (viola), and Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner (piano) alongside first-time artists SooBean Lee (violin) and Jonathan Swenson (cello). In varying configurations, the Festival Artists will perform in eight concerts as well as free community events.

