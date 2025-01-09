Theatre By The Sea to Hold Equity and Non-Equity Adult Auditions for 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bill Hanney’s Theatre By the Sea will hold Equity and Non-Equity Adult Auditions for its 2025 Summer Season. Seeking strong singers, dancers, and actors. Performers must be available for all rehearsal and performance dates. Local talent is strongly encouraged to audition for the following productions:



Always…Patsy Cline to be presented from May 28 – June 21

Please note: The roles of Patsy Cline and Louise Seger have been cast. Seeking understudy to cover both roles.



Waitress to be presented from June 25 – July 19



Hairspray to be presented from July 23 – August 16



Heartbreak Hotel to be presented from August 20 – September 14



Auditions will be held on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, 2025, at:



The Talent Factory

46 Frenchtown Road

North Kingstown, RI 02852



AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Non-Union Actors may sign up for an audition slot beginning Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 am by visiting:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A8AB2FA3F4C25-54234423-2025

Space is limited.



AEA Actors may reserve an audition time by calling (978) 998-3996 between 11 am and 1 pm on Jan 20 – 21.



ALL PERFORMERS AND EMPLOYEES MUST BE FULLY VACCINATED AND BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19.

PROOF AND A VALID ID ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE AUDITION.



Those auditioning should bring a current headshot and resume. Please prepare a brief cut (16-32 bars) from a song of your choice. Bring sheet music in the correct key - an accompanist will be provided but will not transpose. Acapella is not encouraged. Those auditioning may sing from the show for which they are interested. Time permitting, you may be asked to read – sides will be provided in the room. Dance callbacks will be held at the end of each morning and afternoon session. If asked to dance, please bring appropriate dance attire and footwear.



These auditions are for adults only (18 years and older). Youth actor auditions for Waitress and Heartbreak Hotel will be held at a later date.



Ensemble callbacks will be held in NYC on Feb 14. Principal callbacks will be held in NYC on Feb 19 - 20.



PLEASE NOTE: We will be operating at a very strict, limited capacity. Those auditioning may not enter the building until 15 minutes prior to their scheduled session. Please arrive as “audition ready” as possible. Changing areas and warmup space will be limited. Once you are released, you may be asked to leave the building to allow space for the next session’s attendees.



EQUITY ACTORS SHOULD CONSULT THE EQUITY WEBSITE FOR EQUITY AUDITION INFORMATION



VIDEO SUBMISSIONS will be accepted for those unable to attend in person. Sides and additional info will be posted by early February. Please continue checking the Theatre By The Sea website for further details and updates. Audition notices will also be posted to Playbill, etc. prior to any calls and/or video submission requests. Actors interested in NYC principal appointments should submit via their agent or through Actors Access to the appropriate breakdown.

Theatre By The Sea is an equal opportunity employer which is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. Performers of all ethnicities and backgrounds are strongly encouraged to attend this audition.



Comments