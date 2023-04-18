Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rise Playhouse Presents DRAMATIS PERSONA This Month

Dramatis Persona is a story about violations in the local arts scene, and how the community reacts.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA, a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, on April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023 all at 8pm.

Dramatis Persona is a story about violations in the local arts scene, and how the community reacts. It is a play about looking back and looking forward, told in three acts. Not for anyone under 17.

The cast includes Emily Mae Partington, Daniel Martin, Amber Serra, Emily Lamarre, Leo Roo, David Adams Murphy, Tonia Klemp, Julian Trilling, Meg Taylor Roth, Bailey Duarte, Elizabeth Parent, Geoff White, Lauren Ferreira, Amanda Girard, Johnny Bender and Derek Colantuono as Lars Montana.

The show is at the RISE Playhouse on 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket RI. Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at Click Here.




The Providence Performing Arts Center President & CEO J.L. Lynn Singleton To Be Induct Photo
The Providence Performing Arts Center President & CEO J.L. 'Lynn' Singleton To Be Inducted Into The Rhode Island Heritage Hall Of Fame
The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton has been selected for induction into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Singleton and eight other distinguished Rhode Island leaders will be honored as Hall of Fame inductees at a ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Pavilion in Warwick.
Rhode Island College & Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman Presents Two Major Eve Photo
Rhode Island College & Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman Presents Two Major Events
Rhode Island College’s Artist-in-Residence, pianist Judith Lynn Stillman, unites with kindred extraordinary talents for two major events: ISRAEL @ 75 featuring clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein and cellist Mickey Katz as well as ART SONG TO ARIA featuring baritone Will Liverman.
SIX Brings Feminist Fun to PPAC Photo
SIX Brings Feminist Fun to PPAC
Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived–this handy little rhyme is likely what most Americans know best about the six wives of Henry VIII.  Maybe if you were a devotee of the show The Tudors you know a bit more about Catherine of Aragon or Anne Boleyn, but after that, things get a bit murky (so many Catherines!). The musical SIX gives these women the chance to tell their own stories, and shed some light on the circumstances of their lives and deaths.  Though the musical deals with heavy topics like infidelity, miscarriage, death by execution, etc., the six wives are generally pretty frank about their situations.  Dramatic history plus catchy songs equals a fantastically fun night of theatre; giving the lesser-known wives a chance to remind us that they were more than just a number.
Trinity Repertory Company Announces Student Playwriting Competition Winners Photo
Trinity Repertory Company Announces Student Playwriting Competition Winners
Trinity Repertory Company's 12th annual playwriting competition for New England high school students, Write Here! Write Now! announces its four winning plays: The Dragon's Crown by William Derby (Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts, Pawtucket), Busy People by Seoyon Kim (The Wheeler School, Providence), The Sudden Plunge of a Great Creature by Wesley Memery (La Salle Academy, Cranston), and Plants Don't Count as Friends by Eisley Morgan (Classical High School, Providence). 

