The Rise Playhouse Presents DRAMATIS PERSONA This Month

The Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE PLAYHOUSE present DRAMATIS PERSONA, a play written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, on April 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023 all at 8pm.

Dramatis Persona is a story about violations in the local arts scene, and how the community reacts. It is a play about looking back and looking forward, told in three acts. Not for anyone under 17.

The cast includes Emily Mae Partington, Daniel Martin, Amber Serra, Emily Lamarre, Leo Roo, David Adams Murphy, Tonia Klemp, Julian Trilling, Meg Taylor Roth, Bailey Duarte, Elizabeth Parent, Geoff White, Lauren Ferreira, Amanda Girard, Johnny Bender and Derek Colantuono as Lars Montana.

The show is at the RISE Playhouse on 142 Clinton St, Woonsocket RI. Tickets are 15 dollars and can be purchased at Click Here.