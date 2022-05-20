The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents A Joyful Future Annual Fundraising Gala Concert

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents A Joyful Future on Saturday, May 21st, at 5pm at The VETS. Guest conductors Tania Miller and Nathaniel Efthimiou join Principal Conductor Bramwell Tovey in a spectacular program including Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, featuring renowned violinist Ray Chen, Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Valerie Coleman's Seven O'Clock Shout, and Richard Strauss' Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks.

"Bramwell has programmed a truly joyous concert for this important celebration," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. Added Principal Conductor & Artistic Director Bramwell Tovey, "I am thrilled to be joined by these great conductors and fabulous violinist Ray Chen for this event. To be able to give a great concert and raise funds to support the remarkable work of this incredible orchestra and school makes it extra special indeed."

The evening will also include recognition of Randall Rosenbaum, retired Executive Director of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, who will receive the prestigious John Hazen White, Sr. Leadership in the Arts Award. Past recipients include YoYo Ma, J. Lynne Singleton, George Wein and Rosalyn Sinclair.

Vaccine Policy for Gala Concert

Upon entering The VETS, patrons can quickly provide:

Proof of full vaccination* from the healthcare provider who administered the vaccination, either with a physical copy or on a smartphone, and

Accepted form of ID: A government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport for patrons 18 years and older. Patrons under 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID.

For everyone's safety, the use of testing in lieu of vaccination is temporarily suspended. All audience members will be fully vaccinated. All staff and performers are fully vaccinated, boosted, and subject to regular Covid-19 testing.

Masks will be provided free to anyone without one upon entering for wearing at all times while in the concert hall. It is recommended that patrons bring their own four or five-ply mask if they can (K-N95 or similar).

* "Fully vaccinated" means that on the day of the performance at least 14 days have elapsed since the patron's final dose of an FDA or WHO approved two- or one-dose COVID-19 vaccine plus receipt of a booster, if eligible. For more details, visit: https://www.riphil.org/news/audience-safety-protocols-ri-philharmonic-orchestra-at-the-vets

If you have any questions, please email BoxOffice@riphil.org or call 401-248-7000.