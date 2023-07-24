The Boston Pops Return To Providence Performing Arts Center With HOLIDAY POPS This December

The Boston Pops, with Conductor Keith Lockhart, will perform their sparkling and beloved Holiday Pops concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8P at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

The concert, entitled “Unwrap the Magic,” captures the magic of the Christmas season and the winter charms of New England. The Boston Pops, with the Metropolitan Chorale, will perform their signature “Sleigh Ride,” as well as other holiday classics and new arrangements of seasonal favorites.

Tickets to Holiday Pops: Unwrap the Magic with Keith Lockhart, conductor and the Boston Pops will go on sale on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at www.ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). For the summer, box office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A – 3P.