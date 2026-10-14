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THE THEATER PEOPLE OF HUXLEY STREET to Make World Premiere at The Daydream Theatre Company

Performances will take place November 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21.

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THE THEATER PEOPLE OF HUXLEY STREET to Make World Premiere at The Daydream Theatre Company

The Daydream Theatre Company will present their fall 2026 world premiere production of 'The Theater People Of Huxley Street.' The play is written and will be directed by Lenny Schwartz. Show dates are November 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 all at 8pm at Bell Street Chapel.

The play is about an aspiring actress named Maddy who ventures into her new local theater scene. An audition earns her a role with the theater on Huxley Street, but she quickly realizes that they are a satanic coven. Maddy navigates their bizarre practices while trying to solve a mystery as old as time itself.

The cast features Sarah Serrilla, Emily Mae Partington, Padriag Mahoney, Dan Curtin, Elizabeth Loranth, Geoff White, Elizabeth Parent, Christine Auxier, Marissa Simas.

The creative team includes Technical Director Derek Laurendeau, Stage Manager Jeni Hayden, Assistant Stage Manager Bill Maya, Production Assistants Steven Ferron and Maxine Wolfson, Original Music by Stephanie Sivalingam, Associate Producer Robbie Mantooth, and PR and Marketing by Dennise Kowalczyk of The Marketing Broad. Poster design and illustration by Arlen Schumer.

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