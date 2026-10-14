THE THEATER PEOPLE OF HUXLEY STREET to Make World Premiere at The Daydream Theatre Company

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The Daydream Theatre Company will present their fall 2026 world premiere production of 'The Theater People Of Huxley Street.' The play is written and will be directed by Lenny Schwartz. Show dates are November 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 all at 8pm at Bell Street Chapel.

The play is about an aspiring actress named Maddy who ventures into her new local theater scene. An audition earns her a role with the theater on Huxley Street, but she quickly realizes that they are a satanic coven. Maddy navigates their bizarre practices while trying to solve a mystery as old as time itself.

The cast features Sarah Serrilla, Emily Mae Partington, Padriag Mahoney, Dan Curtin, Elizabeth Loranth, Geoff White, Elizabeth Parent, Christine Auxier, Marissa Simas.

The creative team includes Technical Director Derek Laurendeau, Stage Manager Jeni Hayden, Assistant Stage Manager Bill Maya, Production Assistants Steven Ferron and Maxine Wolfson, Original Music by Stephanie Sivalingam, Associate Producer Robbie Mantooth, and PR and Marketing by Dennise Kowalczyk of The Marketing Broad. Poster design and illustration by Arlen Schumer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 17 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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