THE SMUGGLER to Open Season 42 at The Gamm Theatre

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The Smuggler, Irish-American playwright Ronán Noone's one-person “thriller in rhyme,” will open the 2026-27 season at The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm). The Smuggler runs from September 17-October 11. Tickets range from $57-$82 with discounts for subscribers and members.

The Smuggler is the story of recent Irish immigrant Tim Finnegan, emotionally and financially adrift on an affluent Massachusetts island, where his dream of becoming a writer collides with the demands of providing for his wife and son. Playwright Noone directs Tony Estrella (JohnnyPateenMike in The Cripple of Inishman, Frank in Faith Healer) as Finnegan who, in rhymed verse, weaves a fierce, often funny, and increasingly disturbing yarn about his entanglements with the underbelly of immigration and his compounding moral quandary.

Noone said he is excited to introduce his play to Gamm audiences.

“An audience member once described The Smuggler as 'pulp fiction with a wicked sense of humor and some brutal social commentary and I loved the rhymes too.' I use that to introduce the play to every audience. With over 200 performances from Ireland to Chicago and California to New York, it's a play about American immigration that remains deeply relevant and even more so today,” Noone said. “I was delighted to learn that Tony chose to open a new season with The Smuggler and then to be asked to direct him in the olympian role of the bartender extraordinaire, Tim Finnegan. What a thrill! This is my first show at The Gamm and it means so much to be part of such a brilliant theatre company.”

ABOUT THE SMUGGLER

A lone Irishman takes the stage and begins to spin a tale that's equal parts confession, comedy, and cautionary tale. Recently arrived on the fictional island of Amity, Massachusetts, Tim Finnegan shares the winding path that brought him here—through heartbreak, bad decisions, and a few too many pints. What begins as a charming yarn slowly deepens into something far more dangerous as buried truths emerge and the night barrels toward an unforgettable ending. By turns hilarious, gripping, and shocking, The Smuggler is a solo thriller told completely in rhymed verse that proves the best storytellers often have the most to hide.

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