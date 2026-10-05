Student Blog: Transitioning into Community

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As school gets back into session, it can feel stressful and overwhelming, especially as a transfer student such as myself. Moving into Providence, RI, has been a big adjustment from my beachy hometown. One of the biggest things I’ve found helpful while getting back into the grind is finding community. In any city, groups and communities can be found in just about every corner, especially a city known for its art such as Providence. As a big theatre kid, I’ve been able to attend shows and visit many different theatres each in walking distance, from Providence Performing Arts Center, Trinity Repertory Company, and The Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Visiting these theatres and watching shows such as Operation Mincemeat (PPAC) and The Getaway Driver (Trinity Rep) help me feel that sense of community, as I can see that the art of theatre is shared no matter where I am.

On a more personal level, I’ve found joining clubs is the best way to meet new people, especially as a transfer student, where it can be hard to find your place. I have joined the school newspaper team recently, and been able to expand my story-writing skills as I detail events around campus/Providence. I think being in charge of writing stories about events also pushes me to attend more events, and as an introverted person this can prove very beneficial. Aside from writing for the school paper, my other main form of community is the JWU Players, which is the Johnson & Wales drama program. As a team, we have just finished performing Shakespeare on the Green, a comedic retelling of many Shakespeare tales. Through this process, I’ve made many friends and found a strong sense of community while performing, and I’m looking forward to our spring musical.

Something that can often be forgotten when transitioning back to school is the community you are leaving behind. This can be family, friends, a group or organization that you’re a part of. I myself can often forget to reach out to people closest to me as I get swept up in the excitement and pandemonium (Putnam County Spelling Bee reference) that comes with starting the school year yet again. As I start to adjust to my new school and get back into the swing of things, I’ve been making it a point to reach out to my family and my friends. My friends are separated all across the US, from Connecticut to Ohio, and this distance can create a feeling of detachment for all of us. With some of my friends, we’re able to FaceTime and call often, but with others, we’ve found an easier system of sending video updates and replying whenever we are able. Whatever way you do it, I always recommend staying in touch with friends, and family as well! Trust me, your parents want to know what’s going on.

There are obviously endless ways to find community, these are just some examples of the community I’ve found as I transition to Providence for the new school year. Feeling seen and being able to express yourself are some of the most important parts of living, and being involved in communities can improve a bad mood. I hope everyone reading is finding it easy to get back into routine and find community!

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