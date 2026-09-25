BROADWAY MAGIC Concert Series to Feature Morgan James and Michael Maliakel

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Pianist and artistic director Judith Lynn Stillman will perform alongside two of Broadway's brightest stars in the newly announced Broadway Magic concert series, headlining back-to-back performances at two premier Rhode Island venues.

Stillman will collaborate with Broadway powerhouse Morgan James at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School's Carter Center on Monday, February 8th, 2027 at 7:00 PM. Following this performance, Stillman will take the stage with Broadway leading man Michael Maliakel at Rhode Island College's Sapinsley Hall in the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, March 22nd, 2027 at 7:30 PM.

The unique series brings high-caliber theatrical artistry to local audiences, blending Stillman's renowned piano performance and musical curation with world-class vocalists.

The series kicks off in February with a special partnership between the Rhode Island Philharmonic and Stillman. Guest artist Morgan James-celebrated for her soul-stirring vocals, original albums, and standout Broadway roles in Motown: The Musical, Godspell, and The Addams Family-will join Stillman at the piano for an intimate evening of showstopping arrangements at the Rhode Island Philharmonic's Music School.

The magic continues in March as Rhode Island College Artist-in-Residence Stillman welcomes Broadway star Michael Maliakel to campus for an exclusive collaborative performance. Best known for his title role in Broadway's Aladdin, his performance as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby, and his featured appearances on PBS concert specials, Maliakel will partner with Stillman at the piano for an exceptional evening of theatrical classics and contemporary favorites.

Admission is complimentary, but advance registration is required to reserve seats. Register at bit.ly/broadway-magic

About Judith Lynn Stillman

Judith Lynn Stillman is an internationally acclaimed pianist, composer, filmmaker, and artistic director. Serving as the Artist-in-Residence and Professor of Music at Rhode Island College, she holds Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School. Dr. Stillman's extensive discography includes her Billboard Top Ten duo album On the Twentieth Century with Wynton Marsalis on Sony Classical, as well as recordings on Naxos. Named an Honored Artist of The American Prize and recipient of the prestigious Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts, she is celebrated worldwide for her artistic innovation and collaborative performances with world-class artists.

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