Rhode Island Foundation Partners With Trinity Rep and Food Bank For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rhode Island Foundation announced that it is partnering with Trinity Rep and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to inspire a spirit of giving going into the holiday season. The Foundation will match every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2024 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Food Bank, up to a total of $75,000.

“Nothing could be more appropriate at this time of the year than to kindle the giving spirit that glows in this timeless story and in the hearts of Rhode Islanders. Inspiring neighbors to help neighbors in need is the true heart of our philanthropic work,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO.

The public can trigger the matching grants by contributing to Trinity Rep online at trinityrep.com/match or by texting SCROOGE to 44-321. Through this philanthropic challenge, their donations will not only benefit Trinity Rep’s artistic, educational and community programs, but also food insecure Rhode Islanders who turn to the Food Bank’s network of neighborhood food pantries and meal sites for help.

"Our partnership with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank is one of the traditions that make the holiday season so special for Trinity Rep,” said Artistic Director Curt Columbus. “This year, with the wonderful support of the Rhode Island Foundation, our production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ brings even more joy, knowing that Scrooge’s story of transformation will inspire kindness and generosity throughout our community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joins us in caring for our neighbors in need."

The matching grant challenge comes at a time when a growing number of Rhode Islanders are facing food insecurity due to the high cost of food, housing, utilities and transportation. In the last twelve months, the Food Bank’s network of 147 member agencies has served nearly 83,000 people every month, more than ever before.

“We are so grateful for this partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation and Trinity Rep,” said Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff. “It’s exciting to see these nonprofits come together in the spirit of ‘A Christmas Carol’ when so many in our community are experiencing food insecurity.”

Due to planned renovations of Trinity Rep’s facility, "A Christmas Carol" will move from Trinity Rep's 500-seat Chace Theater to the Providence Performing Arts Center. The play will run Nov. 23 to Dec. 4, followed by a brief hiatus to make room for the national tour of "Hamilton." "A Christmas Carol" will return to PPAC from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29. Information is available at trinityrep.com/carol.

Comments