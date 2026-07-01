Review: GREASE at Theatre By The Sea

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If the summer heat has you at wit’s end, there is no better way to stay cool than Theatre By The Sea’s stylish, energetic, remarkably entertaining production of “Grease,” the Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey musical that premiered on Broadway in 1972 and spawned the now classic 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Magnificently directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill, “Grease” turns back the clock to the 1950s at Rydell High School and the familiar story of macho Danny and pristine Sandy who are unexpectedly reunited after an unforgettable summer love affair. From the moment the cast steps on stage to perform the opening number, “Grease is the Word,” their vibrant, eye-catching costumes, sharp dance moves, and uplifting voices set the tone for an evening of nostalgia, romance, and immeasurable fun and excitement.

Avids fans of the film will notice the differences in the stage version, which are for the better in my opinion, because while Sandy and Danny’s turbulent courtship is still the story’s center, every member of the ensemble is given their chance to shine. The quintessential example is crowd-pleaser “Greased Lightnin,” sung by Kenickie, played diligently by a suave Skyler Shields. Kudos to the crew for arranging to have the vintage vehicle driven on and off the stage.

Alex LeBlanc as Roger and Jolie Smith as Jan are adorable together and their rendition of “Mooning” is playful and endearing. Early in the show, a graceful Christopher James Mitchell as Doody steals our hearts with “Those Magic Changes,” and an exquisite Caleigh Pan-Kita shows a softer side of Marty with “Freddy, My Love.”

As Betty Rizzo, a spirited Abriel Coleman triumphs at both comedy and contemplation respectively with “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” and “There are Worse Things I Could Do,” and Payton Hines is splendid as the annoying albeit agile Patty Simcox. Chris Graham’s Johnny Casino masterfully delivers the showstopper, “Born to Hand Jive,” Josiah Mayer enchants as Vince Fontaine, and Victoria Santiago is both fierce and funny as Cha-Cha DiGregorio.

Lily Kaufman literally glows on stage as Sandy. Her performance, especially “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” shows depth and serenity, and as her counterpart, Nick Cortazzo’s Danny embodies manliness, sensitivity, and inexhaustible charm. The talented pair share unmistakable chemistry, as demonstrated in the beloved duet, “You’re the One That I Want.”

Jordan Okeke inarguably steals the show as the Teen Angel, whose friendly yet forthright advice to Frenchy (a delightfully zany Elana Valastro) in “Beauty School Dropout” brings down the house, much like the exceptional ensemble pieces that anchor the first act, “Summer Nights” and “We Go Together.”

Weather you’ve seen it only a few or dozens of times, “Grease” is always worth a revisit, and Theatre by the Sea’s superlative production reminds us why it’s a favorite for so many of us.

“Grease” runs through July 18th at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road in Wakefield, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-782-8587 or visit www.theatrebythesea.com.

Photo by Mark Turek

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