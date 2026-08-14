Photos: HAMLET At Reverie Theatre Group

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Reverie Theatre Group's production of HAMLET runs August 13- 15 and 20-22 at 7:30 and August 16 and 23 at 2pm for a total of eight performances at The Rotch-Jones-Duff House and Garden Museum. Check out photos of the production.

The cast features Riley Nedder as Hamlet, Darby Wilson as Ophelia, Katherine McCrackin as Horatio, Michael Eckenreiter as Laertes, Rey Billups as Rosencrantz & Others, Kevin Killavey as Claudius & Ghost, Meighread Dandeneau as Gertrude, Jordan Smith as Guildenstern & Others, Matt Moos as Polonius & Others, EJ Caraveo as Player King & Others, Jack Roussell as Marcellus & Others, and Jay Goulart as Player Queen & Others

The play is directed by Omar Laguerre-Lewis, assistant directed by Theo Fantozzi, stage managed by Blue Bagshaw, assistant stage managed by Sonny Wong, music directed by Lauren Katherine Pothier, production managed and co-set designed by Megan M. Ruggireo, costume designed by Samantha Urbaez, technical directed by Jeremy Drolet, properties by Katherine Niedzwiadek, lead carpentry and co-set designed by Kevin Boisse, lighting designed by Yonah Ingber, fight choreographed by Virginia Houley, dramaturgy by Tony Silvia, production assistance by Jena Marie Pothier, wardrobe assistance by Caroline Johnson, scenic painting by Laura Busenbark, and graphic designed by Brad Costa. As part of Reverie's commitment to supporting the local theatre community, every person on this production is paid.

This program is supported in part by grants from the Acushnet, Dartmouth, Mattapoisett, and New Bedford Cultural Councils, local agencies which are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. It is also supported in part by the Wicked Cool Places grant funded by the City of New Bedford through its Arts, Culture & Tourism Fund, and is facilitated by New Bedford Creative at the New Bedford Economic Development Council. Additional funding is provided by the Stoico Foundation.

Photo Credit: David Cantelli Photography.



Darby Wilson and the cast of Reverie Theatre Group's HAMLET. David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Katherine McCrackin David Cantelli Photography

The cast of Reverie Theatre Group's HAMLET. David Cantelli Photography

Michael Eckenreiter and Riley Nedder. David Cantelli Photography

Meighread Dandeneau David Cantelli Photography

Jay Goulart and EJ Caraveo David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Kevin Killavey. Set Design by Megan M. Ruggiero and Kevin Boisse David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Darby Wilson David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Katherine McCrackin David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Katherine McCrackin David Cantelli Photography

Michael Eckenreiter David Cantelli Photography

Darby Wilson and Meighread Dandeneau David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Kevin Killavey. David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder David Cantelli Photography

Riley Nedder and Katherine McCrackin David Cantelli Photography

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming