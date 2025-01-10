Reverie Theatre Group Begins 2025 With A Musical Theatre Fundraiser Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reverie Theatre Group will host a night of musical theatre performed by notable local singers. For the company's third fundraiser cabaret, Reverie will present Screen to Stage: A Musical Theatre Cabaret, which will be held on January 18th at 7:30pm at Ten31 Productions in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. With this theme, audiences should expect to hear songs from musicals based on movies, both classical and contemporary, such as Beetlejuice, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, and more.

The cast is composed of artists who have appeared at Trinity Repertory Company, Ocean State Theatre Company, Theatre By The Sea, Stadium Theatre Company, as well as several Boston-area stages. The singers include Sarah Bass, Rey Billups, Michael Eckenreiter, Alyssa Germaine, Divina Hernandez, Kevin Patrick Martin (National Tour, Jersey Boys), Bryn Martin, Lauren Katherine Pothier, Dana Reid, and Darby Wilson. The program will be accompanied by Lila Kane on the piano. Kane has a prolific career as a pianist and teacher at colleges such as the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College.

"Reverie Theatre Group is committed to bringing opportunities to theatre actors and new experiences to audiences. We have found that audiences and performers alike have been wanting a performance format like our cabarets. Part of our goal as a company is to continuously find ways to engage with our patrons and create new ways to get people on stage. This cabaret is one of those vehicles. As a fundraiser for our company, we find this cabaret setting to be a perfect way for us to mingle and meet our community - one where we can show them who we are on stage and off.

"This specific theme, SCREEN TO STAGE, explores the area of musicals that is popular on Broadway with our current generation of theatre fans, but was also wildly popular for musical theatre lovers of old. The movie musical adapted for the stage or the movie-turned-musical are two cherished hallmarks of the Broadway canon, and they produce songs that we musical theatre singers love to sing. As for audiences, the spectacle of seeing your favorite movie script belted out on stage is one that many people, old and young, love to see over and over. We hope you join us to hear these familiar favorites and new classics, sung by local, talented singers - some you may know and some that we are just introducing you to. That's the Reverie way, after all!" -Lauren Pothier, Artistic Director

The cabaret is a central fundraising pillar for Reverie, as the organization gears up for its third year of operation. Purchasing a ticket will help benefit the company's crucial work in creating safe, accessible theatre centered on women's stories and directly support 2025 projects, including NEVER THE SINNER, by John Logan, set to open on March 28th, Shakespeare in New Bedford, and the world premiere of resident playwright Brysen Boyd's play SUITE MEETING. The event will also include raffles featuring items donated by local businesses, a cash bar, and movie-themed snacks to enjoy while experiencing a night of unforgettable performances.

