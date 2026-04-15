Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE to be Presented at Burbage Theatre Co

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A bold new production of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure will be presented by Burbage Theatre Co from May 14 - June 7, directed by Burbage Theatre Co founding Artistic Director, Jeff Church.

When Duke Vincentio leaves Vienna in the hands of the rigid Angelo, a young man named Claudio is sentenced to death for an illicit affair, prompting his sister Isabella—a novice nun—to plead for mercy. Angelo, outwardly virtuous, reveals his own hypocrisy when he presents Isabella with a sinister and deeply personal bargain that tests her convictions.

Disguised as a friar, the Duke secretly observes the chaos that follows, orchestrating a series of deceptions that expose corruption, test virtue, and ultimately force the city to confront the uneasy balance between strict justice and human compassion.

In Measure for Measure, Shakespeare examines justice, morality, and power in a city struggling to enforce its own laws.

Leading the cast are Burbage Theatre Co artist Alison Russo as Isabella, Trinity Repertory Company member Mauro Hantman as Angelo, and acclaimed local pro Steven Liebhauser as the Duke.

Measure for Measure will be presented for 15 performances spanning four weeks from May 14 through June 7 at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.