Photos: Burbage Theatre Co Presents Kate Hamill's SENSE & SENSIBILITY

Sense & Sensibility runs from November 17 through December 11 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.

Nov. 29, 2022  

After their critically acclaimed production of Ayad Akhtar's Junk, Burbage Theatre Co returns for their eleventh season with a wildly playful adaptation of Jane Austen's timeless classic Sense & Sensibility.

Celebrated as one of the best stage adaptations of Austen's novel, Burbage's signature penchant for irreverence will be on full display in Kate Hamill's fun, lively, lighthearted, and shockingly complete take on the tale of the Dashwood sisters.

Sense & Sensibility runs from November 17 through December 11 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.

"Kate Hamill's adaptation was seemingly written with Burbage in mind. Sense & Sensibility is a strong ensemble piece, riddled with an irreverence that is at once fun and frothy - playing with theatrical convention, lots of doubling and silliness- but that is also deeply felt and true to our human experience, touching on pressures that we still understand and empathize with more than 110 years after Jane Austen's novel was first published. I'm reminded of past Burbage productions - The School for Lies, Desdemona, Shakespeare in Love, the Great Gatsby - and can see the best elements of all of them at work in this play. We have a stellar ensemble led by company member Catia Ramos (Junk, Edward II, School for Lies, Polaroid Stories) and directed by Madison Cook-Hines (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord). We're determined to enter the holiday season with a bit of warm laughter and a gentle tug at your heartstrings. Don't miss it." - Jeff Church, Artistic Director

Burbage Theatre Co's production of Kate Hamill's Sense & Sensibility begins previews on November 17 and closes on December 11 after 13 performances.

Photo Credit: Maggie Hall Photography

Marina Mejada and Catia

Jake Clarke, Michael Greene, Daria Montaquila, Tanya Anderson Martin, Michael Thibeault

Michael Greene and Catia

The Cast of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Daria Montaquila

Aaron Blanck, Mary Mullane, and Tanya Anderson Martin

Omar Laguerre-Lewis

The Cast of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY




More Hot Stories For You


