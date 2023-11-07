PPAC Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit We Share Hope

The food drive is also inspired by the Providence engagement of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company Photo 4 Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company

PPAC Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit We Share Hope

 In the spirit of Thanksgiving and holiday giving, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope’s Hope Market on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10A to 2P. The food drive is also inspired by the Providence engagement of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical, which will play ten performances at PPAC Tuesday, November 28 to Sunday, December 3, 2023.

All food donations are welcome; however, there is a particular community need for peanut butter, pasta, rice and canned goods, especially hearty soups and beef stew. A We Share Hope van will be parked on-site in the PPAC drop off lane in front of the theatre from 10A to 2P on Saturday, November 18 to receive donated food items.

As a thank you, those who donate will receive a special pricing offer which may be used at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org for tickets to the Tuesday, November 28, Wednesday, November 29, Thursday, November 30 or Sunday, December 3 evening performances of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Golden Circle seating is excluded from the offer. PPAC is unable to make price adjustments on prior ticket purchases. 


“We greatly appreciate the support of the Providence Performing Arts Center in hosting this food drive,” said Johanna Corcoran, Executive Director of We Share Hope. “Food and community gatherings are such big parts of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical: The Whos in Whoville love Who-Hash and Roast Beast and invite The Grinch to be a part of their Roast Beast Feast on Christmas. There is an even greater need for food in under-resourced communities during the holiday season.”

In Providence, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!  The Musical is part of the Encore Series; Cox Media is the media sponsor of the Encore Series.
 

We Share Hope is a private, non-profit organization based in Rumford, Rhode Island. Established in 2020, We Share Hope provides food deliveries six days a week to local nonprofit groups and supplies school food pantries. They also run Hope Market, a budget-friendly marketplace that stocks food, personal care items and more to under-resourced communities. Hope Market is located at 310 Bourne Avenue, Rumford, RI, 02916. Visit wesharehope.org to learn more.





RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: ONE FLEA SPARE at Brown / Trinity Rep (MFA) Photo
Review: ONE FLEA SPARE at Brown / Trinity Rep (MFA)

What did our critic think of ONE FLEA SPARE at Brown / Trinity Rep (MFA)?

2
PPAC Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit We Share Hope Photo
PPAC Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit We Share Hope

 In the spirit of Thanksgiving and holiday giving, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope’s Hope Market on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10A to 2P.

3
Review: TRUE WEST at Brown/Trinity MFA Photo
Review: TRUE WEST at Brown/Trinity MFA

As written—and as typically performed—Sam Shepard's 1980 dark comedy True West can feel like it skates around some of the troubling issues lurking beneath America's self image. Its vision of a dichotomous West of freedom and constraint, open range and suburb, can seem a naive gloss over questions of dislocated Native American nations and the slave labor which drove the engine of nineteenth-century progress. Not so with the keenly visualized, expertly directed, and authentically acted production at Brown/Trinity MFA. This is a brilliant take on this classic that everyone should see. Even if you don't think you like Shepard. Seriously.

4
Dugway Theaters SOFT BELLY to Return For Pop-Up Shows At AS220 Photo
Dugway Theater's SOFT BELLY to Return For Pop-Up Shows At AS220

Dugway Theater's Soft Belly returns for pop-up shows at AS220 on Nov. 17 & 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
BLKS by Aziza Barnes in Rhode Island BLKS by Aziza Barnes
Burbage Theatre Co (11/16-12/03)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
The Good John Proctor in Rhode Island The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
BIG - The Musical in Rhode Island BIG - The Musical
The Community Players (11/10-11/19)
Ain't Too Proud in Rhode Island Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels in Rhode Island Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
Dance Floor Dialogues in Rhode Island Dance Floor Dialogues
William Riley Hall at The Lindemann Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/17)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You