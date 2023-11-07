PPAC Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit We Share Hope

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and holiday giving, the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will host a community food drive to benefit We Share Hope’s Hope Market on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10A to 2P. The food drive is also inspired by the Providence engagement of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical, which will play ten performances at PPAC Tuesday, November 28 to Sunday, December 3, 2023.

All food donations are welcome; however, there is a particular community need for peanut butter, pasta, rice and canned goods, especially hearty soups and beef stew. A We Share Hope van will be parked on-site in the PPAC drop off lane in front of the theatre from 10A to 2P on Saturday, November 18 to receive donated food items.

As a thank you, those who donate will receive a special pricing offer which may be used at the PPAC Box Office window, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org for tickets to the Tuesday, November 28, Wednesday, November 29, Thursday, November 30 or Sunday, December 3 evening performances of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Golden Circle seating is excluded from the offer. PPAC is unable to make price adjustments on prior ticket purchases.



“We greatly appreciate the support of the Providence Performing Arts Center in hosting this food drive,” said Johanna Corcoran, Executive Director of We Share Hope. “Food and community gatherings are such big parts of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical: The Whos in Whoville love Who-Hash and Roast Beast and invite The Grinch to be a part of their Roast Beast Feast on Christmas. There is an even greater need for food in under-resourced communities during the holiday season.”

In Providence, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical is part of the Encore Series; Cox Media is the media sponsor of the Encore Series.



We Share Hope is a private, non-profit organization based in Rumford, Rhode Island. Established in 2020, We Share Hope provides food deliveries six days a week to local nonprofit groups and supplies school food pantries. They also run Hope Market, a budget-friendly marketplace that stocks food, personal care items and more to under-resourced communities. Hope Market is located at 310 Bourne Avenue, Rumford, RI, 02916. Visit wesharehope.org to learn more.