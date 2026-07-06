OCEAN STATE RENAISSANCE FAIRE to Return to Wakefield for Second Annual Weekend

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The Ocean State Renaissance Faire returns for its second annual weekend of revelry, August 28-30, 2026, at Saugatucket Park and The Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

'Last year was a great start, and we have lots of new and exciting things planned for this year!' says CTC General Manager Maggie Cady.

With a successful Faire in 2025 under their belts, the organizers have taken everything they learned and put it to work with improvements to every aspect of the festival, including more artisan vendors and more food vendors than ever before.

As Rhode Island's only Renaissance Faire, the Ocean State Renaissance Faire delivers a weekend of entertainment, celebration, and immersive experiences for all ages. From sword fighting and costume contests to artisan markets, live Dungeons & Dragons, and pirate serenades, there's something for every would-be adventurer.

This year, the Faire introduces an original story built around four noble houses, each with their own tent, mascot, and code of honor: King Snail (Wisdom and Nobility), Lord Duck (Revelry and Indulgence), Sir Dog (Loyalty and Valor), and Duke Rabbit (Cunning and Trickery). Performances featuring the four houses will unfold throughout the day, building toward a climactic tournament with live sword fighting. Visitors are invited to explore each house's tent and declare where their allegiance lies.

“We introduced the houses last year, and both the attendees and the artists loved it so much that we knew we needed to dive deeper into it this year,” says Cady. “We started with aesthetics - now we have lore, stories, and sidekicks to add a fun new layer to the whole Faire!”

A scavenger hunt will send adventurers of all ages across the grounds in search of glory, and the arts & crafts area will return with an expanded setup.

The merriment begins Friday, August 28 at 7 pm with 'Revels on the River,' an 18+ kickoff event on the CTC's scenic riverfront patio. Guests will enjoy enchanting performances, drinks, snacks, and an intimate start to the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 29-30 from 11 am to 5 pm, the Faire expands to both sides of the Saugatucket River, filling Saugatucket Park and The Contemporary Theater Company grounds with festivities. Visitors will encounter pirates singing sea shanties, mermaids weaving watery tales, makers peddling handmade wares, and hands-on arts and crafts for all ages. Guests are encouraged to don their finest garb for the Costume Contest held on Saturday and Sunday.

No Renaissance Faire would be complete without a feast! Grab a bite from the expanded lineup of food vendors on site, or stroll into downtown Wakefield to enjoy the town's charming restaurants. At the CTC Tavern, raise a pint or a cocktail while enjoying music on the patio stage.

Performances take place across four stages, featuring musicians, aerialists, storytellers, mermaids, and more. Don't miss the return of live Dungeons & Dragons, held inside the theater - a crowd favorite, with adventures on Saturday and Sunday from 12–2 pm and an after-hours continuation starting at 6 pm on Saturday.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Saturday or Sunday Day Pass: $15 (ages 10+); children under 10 free

Friday 'Revels on the River' (18+): $40 general

Weekend Pass (18+): $65 - includes Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Tickets and full schedule will be available at www.osrenfaire.com.

Follow Ocean State Renaissance Faire on social media for announcements of performers, vendors, and new events as they're revealed.

INTO THE WOODS

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine

Previews Jun 26 - Jun 27, 2026

Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm, Jul 3 - Jul 25, 2026

Sundays at 2pm, Jul 12, Jul 19, 2026

Once upon a time, in a far-off kingdom… wishes are made, bargains are struck, and someone loses a slipper. A baker and his wife set out to reverse a curse, while Cinderella, Jack, Rapunzel, and Little Red chase their own dreams to find their happy endings. But wishes come true, not free. This witty, poignant, and unforgettable musical with Stephen Sondheim's gorgeous score reveals what lies beyond “happily ever after.”

Tickets: $35 (Choose your price between $10-$45)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

SHAKESPEARE ON THE SAUGATUCKET: LOVE'S LABOURS LOST

By William Shakespeare

Previews Jul 8 & Jul 12, 2026

Wednesdays and Sundays at 7 pm, Jul 15 - Aug 2, 2026

Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, Jul 31 and Aug 1, 2026

Shakespeare on the Saugatucket returns for another summer with the Bard in the gardens and under the stars. In Love's Labour's Lost, the King of Navarre and his friends forswear all romance—until the Princess of France arrives and turns their plans upside down. Full of witty wordplay, disguises, and laughter, this comedy sparkles on our beautiful riverfront patio.

Tickets: $35 (Choose your price between $10-$45)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company Riverfront Performance Patio, 321 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

By Oscar Wilde

Previews Aug 7 - Aug 8, 2026

Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, Aug 14 - Sep 12

Sunday at 2 pm, Sept 6

(No Shows Aug 28 - Aug 29)

Two young bachelors invent alter egos to escape social obligations, only to have their romantic schemes hilariously unravel. Overflowing with sharp wit and outrageous twists, The Importance of Being Earnest is a delightful romp that proves the truth is rarely as entertaining as a good lie.

Tickets: $35 (Choose your price between $10-$45)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

OCEAN STATE RENAISSANCE FAIRE

Aug 28-30

Hark! Rhode Island's one-and-only Renaissance Faire doth commence with Friday's Revels on the River at the Contemporary Theater Company, where merriment, music, drink, and secret delights await. Come the weekend, the Faire shall be in full splendor with pirates, swordplay, wares of fine makers, hearty feasting, contests of costume and wit, and revels fit for all good folk!

Tickets: Saturday or Sunday Day Pass: $15 for anyone 10 or older (under 10 is free!), Friday Revels on the River: $40

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: https://www.osrenfaire.com/ Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street & Saugatucket Park, 110 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879

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