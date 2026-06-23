INTO THE WOODS to Open at The Contemporary Theater Company This Summer

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Into the Woods will run June 26 through July 25, 2026 at Contemporary Theater Company. The show weaves beloved fairy tale characters into a single intertwined story with a beautiful score by Stephen Sondheim. By the end of Act One, every wish has been granted and everyone gets their happily ever after. Act Two takes a darker turn, as the characters are forced to confront the consequences of their actions and learn that “wishes come true, not free.”

This is CTC's first time staging the show, though it has been a long time coming. Into the Woods was originally scheduled for fall 2020, just a week away from auditions when the pandemic hit. "It's been on our minds since then," said Director Maggie Cady. "This is a show that gets produced again and again because it's both impeccably crafted and perennially relevant. At the same time as it tackles grief and guilt, it has so much joy, humor, and hope."

CTC's intimate venue offers audiences something a film adaptation or large Broadway house can't. "There isn't a bad seat in the house, and you get to experience everything up close," Cady said. "You really feel like you are in the woods with all these characters."

There are a lot of messages that can be taken from the show, and Cady believes that the message that is right for you will find you when you watch it. Wherever you are in your life, you can find joy, laughter, and something that stays with you.

"Into the Woods is one of the greatest musicals ever written," Cady added. "The music is gorgeous, the book is both funny and heartbreaking, and the cast is doing an amazing job."

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