Photos: PAGEANT: THE MUSICAL to Open at Little Theatre of Fall River

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Little Theatre of Fall River is presenting Pageant, a musical by Bill Russell, Frank Kelley, and composer Albert Evans, opening on July 9 at Little Theatre's Firebarn. Get a first look at production photos!

Six contestants. One crown. And a competition like no other. Step right into the dazzling, high-energy world of Pageant, the musical comedy that turns beauty, talent, and identity into a gloriously outrageous live spectacle. Pageant invites you behind the glitter curtain of the Miss Glamouresse competition where six fiercely talented contestants battle for the title, the spotlight, and the audience's heart.

Audiences should not be fooled by the sparkle. Beneath the wigs and rhinestones is razor-sharp wit, powerhouse vocals, and a celebration of ambition, performance, and what it really means to win. Pageant is part musical, part satire, and all entertainment. It serves up camp, comedy, and competition in equal measure.

Pageant is the ultimate comedic antidote for audiences craving pure, laugh-out-loud fun. By sending up traditional beauty pageants with high-camp satire, spectacular musical numbers, and a brilliant gender-bending cast, this show turns the audience into the judges so that no two nights are ever the same. It is a fast-paced, glitter-soaked crowd-pleaser designed to bring unadulterated joy, spontaneity, and big laughs back to our stage. Only one can be crowned... but everyone leaves a star.

The cast includes some familiar LTFR members, many who are returning to our stage for the first time in many years, as well as some newcomers, including Daniel Delosh, Tyler Holden, Matt King, Tom Lavallee, Roger Piette-Fournier, Joey Raposa, and Cory Santos Note: This production is for audience members ages 16 and up.



The Cast of Pageant



The Cast of Pageant



The Cast of Pageant



The Cast of Pageant

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