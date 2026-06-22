GREASE to Open at Theatre By The Sea for 93rd Season

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Theatre By The Sea will present the musical Grease, from June 25 – July 18, 2026. In this all-new production, relive the timeless story of bad boy Danny and new girl Sandy as they fall in love in the original high school musical. Navigating love and friendship amidst the backdrop of Rydell High, this musical adaptation features the irresistible songs, “You're The One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” and many more from the hit movie and Broadway musical! Grease is the word this summer in Matunuck! Grease, with book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

Directed and choreographed by Theatre By The Sea's Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, who directed previous TBTS productions of Waitress, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, Grease, and Hello, Dolly!, with musical direction by Tommy Iafrate, who is thrilled to return to TBTS after music directing Tootsie in 2024, the cast includes Nick Cortazzo, who has appeared in national tours of Hadestown and Hairspray, and Lily Kaufmann, whose Broadway credits include Spamalot, Tammy Faye, and Mean Girls. Mr. Cortazzo and Ms. Kaufmann will be making their Theatre By The Sea debuts in the roles of Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski. Abriel Coleman, who has been seen at venues throughout Boston, and Alex LeBlanc, who returns to TBTS after appearing in Mary Poppins in 2014, will be portraying the roles of Betty Rizzo and Roger, with New York based performers Christopher James Mitchell and Caleigh Pan-Kita in the roles of Doody and Marty. Skyler Shields is making his TBTS debut as Kenickie and Jolie Smith, who is returning to TBTS after appearing in Heartbreak Hotel last summer, will be playing the role of Jan. Andrew Tufano, Elana Valastro, Chris Graham, Payton Hines, Sebastian Martelle, Josiah Mayer and Victoria Santiago are all making their TBTS debuts in the roles of Sonny LaTierri, Frenchy, Johnny Casino, Patty Simcox, Eugene Florczyk, Vince Fontaine, and Cha-Cha DeGregorio respectively. Jordan Okeke, who was recently seen in Little Shop of Horrors, and Melanie Souza, who was seen last summer in Hairspray and Heartbreak Hotel, returns to TBTS in the roles of Teen Angel and Miss Lynch. Rounding out the cast are Hayden Barsamian, Bailey Bliss, Connor Buonaccorsi, Grace Crugnale, Erin Foltz, Chase Fontenot, Jake Tomé Rotz, and Maxwell Tate.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Cassie McKnight, lighting designer Wheeler Moon, sound designer Chad Parsley, wig, hair and makeup design by Erin Kennedy Lunsford; costumes by Maine State Costume Rentals, with additional costumes provided by North Shore Music Theatre; along with Brendan Cullen (Production Stage Manager) and Sydney Bell (Assistant Stage Manager). Grease is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Bob Richard (Associate Producer).

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bistro By The Sea, which is being managed by Mark & Alicia Bryson of Duck Press in Wakefield. Following performances on select Friday and Saturday evenings, theatergoers can enjoy fun, food and drinks at the popular Late Night Cabaret, beginning July 3. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.theatrebythesea.com/menu or by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

Grease will be presented from June 25–July 18, with preview performances on June 25 and opening night scheduled for June 26. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm, and special added Wednesday matinees on July 1 and July 15 at 2pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.

Tickets for preview performances, Thursday, June 25 are $69, and $66 - $96 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). There will be no performances on July 4. Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

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