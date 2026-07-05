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HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Be Presented by RISE at Assembly Theater in Rhode Island

Directed by Danielle Pennacchia, the folk opera runs at Harrisville's Assembly Theater with music direction by Arianna Jordan.

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HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to Be Presented by RISE at Assembly Theater in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble's all-youth RISE TEEN company will present Hadestown: Teen Edition July 31 through August 8 at the Assembly Theater in Harrisville, Rhode Island.

The production marks the second annual RISE TEEN production for Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, which is celebrating its 20th season serving northern Rhode Island communities.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown: Teen Edition follows the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, taking audiences on a journey to the underworld inspired by Greek mythology. Blending American folk music and New Orleans jazz influences, the Tony Award-winning musical explores themes of love, faith, sacrifice, and hope while examining the tensions between industry and nature, fear and courage.

The production is directed by Danielle Pennacchia, with music direction by Arianna Jordan and choreography by Aurora Dube.

Performance Schedule

Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Information

Performances take place at the Assembly Theater, 26 East Avenue, Harrisville, Rhode Island.

Tickets are on sale now.

Hadestown: Teen Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

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HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION
7/31 - 8/8/2026
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