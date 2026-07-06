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Tickets to BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT at PPAC on Sale This Week

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra will feature a festive, family-friendly program with their signature “Sleigh Ride,” and more.

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Tickets to BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT at PPAC on Sale This Week

Tickets to the Boston Pops Holiday Concert with Conductor Keith Lockhart at The Providence Performing Arts Center will go on sale this Friday, July 10, 2026 at 10A.

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra's return to PPAC on Sunday, December 13, 2026 is part of their annual regional holiday tour, with appearances at various venues across New England. The December 13th concert at PPAC will begin at 7P.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more. To order group tickets, please contact Group Sales Manager Seiana Barbato at sbarbato@ppacri.org or (401) 574-3162.

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, led by Conductor Keith Lockhart, captures cheer of the holidays in New England with a festive, family-friendly program featuring their signature “Sleigh Ride,” fresh arrangements of seasonal favorites and the traditional holiday sing-along with the Metropolitan Chorale. Audiences can look forward to an evening filled with joyful music and the unmistakable sound of one of the country's most celebrated orchestras. There may even be some additional surprises along the way!

Keith Lockhart is Conductor of the Boston Pops and Artistic Director of the Brevard Music Center in North Carolina. In 2025, he marked his 30th anniversary as Conductor of the Boston Pops, a tenure that includes more than 2,250 performances, 45 national tours to more than 150 cities and five international tours. Under his leadership, the Boston Pops continue to reach audiences across New England and beyond through performances that celebrate the orchestra's signature blend of musical excellence, popular programming, and beloved traditions.Tickets to BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT at PPAC on Sale This Week Image

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