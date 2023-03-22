Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island.

One of the most important and enduring cultural institutions in America will return for its 69th Anniversary where it will continue to hold space for the once in a lifetime performances that only Newport's unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity. This year's event will take place August 4-6.

This year's festival lineup features the legendary talents of Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd and Vijay Iyer, plus some of today's most virtuosic artists and cultural leaders like Jon Batiste and Kamasi Washington. A thrilling new class of GRAMMY winners and nominees join the 2023 bill, including Best New Artist Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.

The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones and The War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride's annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, Superblue, Orrin Evans Quintet and the Bill Charlap Trio. A full line-up is below.

General on-sale of 3-day tickets begins today, March 22 at 1PM EST via DICE. Single day tickets and full line-up will be announced soon. Special pricing on 3-Day general admission and student tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis. There are a limited number of the 3-day passes at this price available. Full pricing listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult.

Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. Students only age 10-25 are eligible for student tickets. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. For more information go here.

Single-Day Tickets and 2-Day Tickets go on sale at a later date.

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Jazz sources during the official on sale. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

TICKET PRICING

3-Day Limited General Admission Pass-Tier One: $239.99 (includes fees)

3-Day Limited Student Ticket: $142.14 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP

Friday

Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Soulive

Domi & JD Beck

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Big Freedia

Alfa Mist

Butcher Brown

Endea Owens & The Cookout

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Julius Rodriguez

Saturday

Jon Batiste

Thundercat

Big Gigantic Does Jazz

Christian McBride's Jam Jawn

Charles Lloyd New Quartet

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Julian Lage

Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns

Orrin Evans Quintet

The War and Treaty

Keyon Harrold

James Brandon Lewis

Sunday

Herbie Hancock

Diana Krall

Samara Joy

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion

Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield

Cimafunk

Cautious Clay

Somi

Pedrito Martinez

Bill Charlap Trio

Charles McPherson Quintet

The Newport Jazz Festival is produced by The Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF), a non-profit organization. Thanks to the support of Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NJF continues to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

In addition to its year-round work, and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 500 musicians since April 1, 2020.