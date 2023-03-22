Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

General on-sale of 3-day tickets begins today, March 22 at 1PM EST via DICE. Single day tickets and full line-up will be announced soon.

Mar. 22, 2023  

This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island.

One of the most important and enduring cultural institutions in America will return for its 69th Anniversary where it will continue to hold space for the once in a lifetime performances that only Newport's unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity. This year's event will take place August 4-6.

This year's festival lineup features the legendary talents of Herbie Hancock, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd and Vijay Iyer, plus some of today's most virtuosic artists and cultural leaders like Jon Batiste and Kamasi Washington. A thrilling new class of GRAMMY winners and nominees join the 2023 bill, including Best New Artist Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.

The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones and The War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride's annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, Superblue, Orrin Evans Quintet and the Bill Charlap Trio. A full line-up is below.

General on-sale of 3-day tickets begins today, March 22 at 1PM EST via DICE. Single day tickets and full line-up will be announced soon. Special pricing on 3-Day general admission and student tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis. There are a limited number of the 3-day passes at this price available. Full pricing listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult.

Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. Students only age 10-25 are eligible for student tickets. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. For more information go here.

Single-Day Tickets and 2-Day Tickets go on sale at a later date.

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Jazz sources during the official on sale. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

TICKET PRICING

3-Day Limited General Admission Pass-Tier One: $239.99 (includes fees)

3-Day Limited Student Ticket: $142.14 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP

Friday

Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Soulive

Domi & JD Beck

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Big Freedia

Alfa Mist

Butcher Brown

Endea Owens & The Cookout

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Julius Rodriguez

Saturday

Jon Batiste

Thundercat

Big Gigantic Does Jazz

Christian McBride's Jam Jawn

Charles Lloyd New Quartet

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Julian Lage

Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns

Orrin Evans Quintet

The War and Treaty

Keyon Harrold

James Brandon Lewis

Sunday

Herbie Hancock

Diana Krall

Samara Joy

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion

Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield

Cimafunk

Cautious Clay

Somi

Pedrito Martinez

Bill Charlap Trio

Charles McPherson Quintet

The Newport Jazz Festival is produced by The Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF), a non-profit organization. Thanks to the support of Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NJF continues to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

In addition to its year-round work, and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 500 musicians since April 1, 2020.



2023 Newport Classical Music Festival Comes to Newport This Summer Photo
2023 Newport Classical Music Festival Comes to Newport This Summer
The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will present twenty-six concerts this summer between July 4-23, 2023, bringing timeless music for today to Newport's stunning historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, Blithewold Mansion, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Chinese Tea House, King Park, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Redwood Library & Athenæum, and more.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic to Present THE RITE OF SPRING Featuring Violinist James Ehne Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic to Present THE RITE OF SPRING Featuring Violinist James Ehnes
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present The Rite of Spring on Saturday, April 15th, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.
Review: THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Providence Performing Arts Center
What did our critic think of THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Providence Performing Arts Center?
Christopher Mallett to Release The First Major Recording of Justin Hollands Music Photo
Christopher Mallett to Release The First Major Recording of Justin Holland's Music
Naxos is presenting San Francisco-based guitarist Christopher Mallett's new release championing the music of Justin Holland, America's first Black classical guitarist who made his name during the time of slavery. Titled Justin Holland, Guitar Works and Arrangements, “trailblazer' Mallett (The St. Louis Dispatch) deftly performs on this landmark recording featuring several world premieres.

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share