Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor to Perform at Stephen's Lounge

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Due to the hurricane and the resulting weather and safety concerns, the previously scheduled performance by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor at Stephen's Lounge has been rescheduled. The concert will now take place on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:30 p.m., as an affiliated event during Onset Village's annual Harvest Moon Festival.

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and storyteller whose music draws from the traditions of blues, soul, jazz, funk and Afro-diasporic music. His performances combine original songs, familiar favorites and storytelling. The rescheduled performance offers an opportunity to catch the newly crowned Y.O.U.R. Music Awards Best Blues Artist in an intimate Onset setting while the village celebrates its annual Harvest Moon Festival.

Mwalim's album THUNDERCHILD will be featured in the performance. The album showcases his distinctive approach to contemporary blues and soul and is available on CD as well as through Bandcamp.

A longtime presence on the New England arts and music scene, Mwalim has built a career that crosses musical genres and artistic disciplines. His work encompasses music, theater, creative writing and digital media, with storytelling serving as a common thread throughout his creative work.

His performances range from solo guitar and vocal sets to duo performances with percussion and full trio arrangements. At Stephen's Lounge, audiences can expect an intimate set centered on Mwalim's guitar, voice, original music and broad repertoire of Blues, Soul & Grooves. Stephen's Lounge is one of the region's premiere spots for live jazz, blues and R&B, making it a fitting setting for this special Harvest Moon Festival weekend performance.

The rescheduled performance will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. at Stephen's Lounge, 201 Onset Ave., Onset, MA. The concert is an affiliated event of Onset Village's annual Harvest Moon Festival. The performance was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed because of the hurricane.

For more information about Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, his music and upcoming performances, visit linktr.ee/daphunkeeprofessor. THUNDERCHILD is available on CD and through Bandcamp at polygrooverecords.bandcamp.com.

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