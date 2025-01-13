Lake Street Dive To Play Providence Performing Arts Center This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated soul-pop band LAKE STREET DIVE is heading to the Northeast in May 2025. They are playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 7:30P. They will be joined by special guests Katie Tupper and Rett Madison.

"We're celebrating this ‘Sprummer' by hitting the road for a couple weeks of floral, sunny come-to-our-show energy," says Mike Calabrese. “Come alive with Lake Street Dive in Twenty Twenty-Five!”

Coming off their biggest touring year to date in 2024, Lake Street Dive will continue celebrating their Grammy-nominated album Good Together on the road in 2025, including international dates across Europe and Australia.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 16 at 10A at ppacri.org, by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or in person at the PPAC Box Office, located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI.

Tickets range in price from $36.50 to $126.50; ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theater restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

In partnership with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold will go toward supporting organizations committed to equity, access, and dignity for all. Learn more at PLUS1.org.

Please note that there is a strict four ticket limit for this concert. Additional orders exceeding the ticket limit may be canceled without notice. This includes orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number, and/or other information.

