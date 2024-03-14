Judith Lynn Stillman's Historic REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE AND RENEWAL Showcases 15 Diverse Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Judith Lynn Stillman, Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence, serves as the Artistic Director, pianist, and curator of "REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE and RENEWAL: Genocide Awareness Through the Arts," a multidisciplinary program embracing the music, art, spoken word, and dance of four extraordinary and resilient cultures that have faced the scourge of genocide.

The event takes place during Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, on Sunday, April 28th at 2:30 pm at Rhode Island College's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Providence, RI.

Judith Lynn Stillman has brought together 15 diverse multinational artists for a tour-de-force collaboration "to raise awareness about, and in condemnation of, the atrocity of genocide; to remember and honor those who were lost as a result of the inhumanity of humans to other humans; and to celebrate the resilience and fortitude of survivors, peoples, and cultures," says Stillman.

Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month is commemorated in April - why April? This month was chosen because April contains many significant dates in the history of genocide. These include the beginnings of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the Armenian Genocide, the Cambodian Genocide, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazi regime/the Holocaust. The 20th Century is often referred to as the "Century of Genocide." Tragically, this trend has continued into the 21st Century.

The historic program includes renowned Cambodian Pinpeat musician Song Heng - a survivor of the Cambodian Genocide - and his grandchildren, in a performance of traditional Cambodian music; Cambodian-American sculptor Alexander Tum, a Rhode Island College student and a rising star in the art world; celebrated Armenian-American soprano Anush Avetisyan and venerated Armenian violinist Nuné Melik performing iconic Armenian classical and folk music; Armenian painter Mher Khachatryan who will create a work of art live on stage during musical performances; collaborative musical works in remembrance of the Holocaust with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra musicians Ian Greitzer and Willine Thoe; Rwandan poetry written by Haki Madhubuti, founder of the oldest independent black publishing house; and the world premiere of an original multidisciplinary work by Judith Lynn Stillman - "We Have No More Tears" - based upon a traditional Rwandan folk melody, featuring African dance specialist and choreographer Shani Collins-Achille, narrator and steel pan virtuoso Becky Bass, vocals by Anush Avetisyan, the Silk Rhode Singers, and Rhode Island College student, alumni, and faculty musicians Michael Laurendeau, Bryan Round, Joe Bentley, Michael De Quattro, and Judith Lynn Stillman.

Judith Lynn Stillman, an artistic visionary who uses her art to "give voice to the voiceless," is reputed for her "true genius" as she leads audiences "on a journey through pain and loss, toward healing, solidarity and hope. Stillman reaches for the stars and succeeds brilliantly in transporting us through darkness toward life and growth." (The Armenian Weekly)

JUDITH LYNN STILLMAN'S "REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE AND RENEWAL"

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2:30 pm

Rhode Island College - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts

600 Mount Pleasant Avenue - Providence, RI 02908

Admission free. Pre-registration required. (Donations welcome at the door.)

About the Artist

JUDITH LYNN STILLMAN enjoys a distinguished international career as pianist, composer, music director, filmmaker, and artistic visionary, using her creative platform to champion human rights, women's rights, diversity & inclusion, to further genocide education, and to give a voice to the voiceless. Hailed by Wynton Marsalis as "a remarkable virtuoso; a consummate artist," she holds Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School. Stillman is the Artist-in-Residence and a Professor of Music at Rhode Island College. She was named Honored Artist of The American Prize in Piano and Composition, awarded a first Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts, and is winner of 20 competitions. Career highlights include music festivals such as Marlboro, Tanglewood, Grand Teton, Yale-at-Norfolk, Kol HaMusica (Israel), Ravel Academy (France); Music Director for Operafestival di Roma (Italy); performer at the GRAMMYs honoring Rostropovich; world premieres at Avery Fisher Hall and Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center; and visiting artist-in-residence positions in China, Russia, the Czech Republic, Beijing's Central Conservatory, Prague Conservatory, and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Wynton Marsalis and Judith Lynn Stillman's acclaimed Sony duo album was on the Top Ten of the Billboard charts: "Marsalis and Stillman made an impeccable team... The playing consistently dazzles" (San Francisco Examiner). Stillman's collaborators include musicians from diverse genres such as The Beach Boys, Mark O'Connor, Richard Stoltzman, Herbie Hancock (BOSE commercial), members of the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, the Borromeo, Cassatt, Lydian, Muir and Shanghai String Quartets, and "Dynamic Duo" concerts with Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater. Stillman's compositions have received extensive national media coverage, with plaudits such as "a breathtaking masterpiece," "Stillman's true genius shines... she reaches for the stars and succeeds brilliantly...transports us through darkness toward life and growth," "startlingly beautiful musical score" (Armenian Weekly). As composer-filmmaker, Stillman's accolades include winner of Grand Prize: Best Music Video, Best Score, Best Multimedia Film, Audience Choice Award and Humanitarian Award in international film festivals in New York City, Hollywood, Cannes and in the U.K. Essential Business (film and music by Judith Lynn Stillman, featuring Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman) was the First Prize winner of the worldwide OperaVision International Competition. The film was spotlighted as "a watching and listening highlight" by the Guardian. Liverman and Stillman premiered Stillman's song cycle, Where There's a Will..., commissioned by Liverman, at their recent recital in the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts. Her unique "play-within-a-concert" productions have received accolades worldwide. Stillman was named Creative Services Industry Leader in PBN's 2023 Business Women Awards. https://www.judithlynnstillman.com