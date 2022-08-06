JIMMY AND CAROLYN Starring Gregory Harrison And Mary Beth Peil Sets Its World Premiere

"Jimmy and Carolyn", James Andrew Walsh's new film based on his 2017 play of the same name, sets its South County Premiere at Billy Hanney's All South County Luxury Cinemas in Wakefield on Monday, August 29, 2022, following its world premiere at the Rhode Island Film Festival, August 9-14, 2022 (tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189883®id=79&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.film-festival.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)

The film stars two-time TONY nominee and TV/Broadway star Mary Beth Peil (Dawson's Creek, The Good Wife, HALSTON, Broadway's Anastasia) and TV/Broadway star Gregory Harrison (911, Chesapeake Shores, Trapper John M.D.).

The film FEATURES THE ORIGINAL SONG FOR THE FILM "FORGIVENESS' EMBRACE" WITH MUSIC AND LYRICS BY MULTI-PLATINUM OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, AND TONY WINNER Stephen Schwartz (WICKED, PIPPIN, GODSPELL, ENCHANTED, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT), performed by Julie Garnyé and Stephen Schwartz.

Mark H. Dold (Broad-way's The Inheritance) and Alberto Bonilla (Broadway's Marvin's Room) complete the cast. Jimmy and Carolyn is executive produced by Kimberly Chesser for Rhode Trip Pictures, with associate producers Heidi Stevens, Miles Holland, and Spencer Emanuel.

"Jimmy and Carolyn" centers on the deviant Walker clan: Jimmy Walker (Gregory Harrison), a retired auto body repairman,recently diagnosed with cancer, and his wife Carolyn (Mary Beth Peil), a former homemaker who married as high school sweet- hearts in 1959. On a whim, to celebrate Jimmy's 75th birthday, the rebel without a cause the his Italian-American beauty queen drive up from Florida to coastal Rhode Island to surprise their gay son, James (Mark H. Dold), and his life partner of seventeen years, William (Alberto Bonilla) a Latino gardener from Costa Rica. The bigger surprise that awaits them is the emotional crisis threatening to destroy James and William's twenty-year relationship.

According to Walsh:

"'Jimmy and Carolyn' is first and foremost a traditional family comedy-drama. It ex-amines the struggles of a longterm gay relationship within the framework of the tradi-tional American family that developed during the Post-World War II era in Eisenhow-er's United States. It's a new way to look at aging and family, and how parents with gay children are they themselves de facto members of our ever-diversifying LGBTQ community. The film also examines the LGBTQ immigrant experience as reflected in the longterm relationship of James and his partner William, who comes to terms with the cultural and spiritual sacrifices he's made to live the American Dream as a Latino man in an openly gay relationship." "

Jimmy and Carolyn" is the prequel to Walsh's award-winning "The Extinction of Fireflies" starring Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Jingle All The Way), Two-Time Olivier Award Winner Tracie Bennett (Follies, End of The Rainbow, Coronation Street), and Drew Droege (Bob's Burgers), now available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime, and other major cable and streaming services.

James Andrew Walsh is a 2019 Cannes Lions Award winner for his co-creation and direction of the immersive theatre piece "As Much As I Can" at The Public Theater in NYC, and the Grand Prize recipient at the Rhode Island Film Festival for his teleplay, "The Gods of Newport". James just wrapped London production on "My Friend Oscar", a con-temporary fopumentary that retraces Oscar Wilde's coast-to-coast tour of America in 1882, starring West End star, Oscar Conlon-Morrey.