Hillary Rodham Clinton To Have Fall Tour Stop In Seattle At The Paramount

Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will travel the United States this fall with a stop in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre on Sunday, October 20, 2024, to discuss her new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty. At each event, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner's new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17th, 2024.

“I can't wait to hit the road and talk about Something Lost, Something Gained with you in person. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before told stories,” says Secretary Clinton. "We'll discuss the state of our politics and creating the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we're at it!"

Produced by Chicago based Innovation Arts and Entertainment, the tour cities include Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Chicago. Beginning today, June 25, register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to receive an invitation to purchase presale tickets when they become available on July 9. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning July 12. For more information about presales, tour dates and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and the first woman nominated for president by a major political party. She is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University. She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper. Visit HillaryClinton.com.

About Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty

In Hillary Rodham Clinton's new book, to be released on September 17, 2024, she offers forthright views on politics, democracy, the threats we face, and the future within our reach. She shares the latest chapter of her inspiring life and shows us how to age with grace and keep moving forward, with grit, joy, purpose, and a sense of humor.

Photo credit: Annie Liebovitz

