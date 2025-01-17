Egyptian Musician & Educator Karim Nagi to Bring Arab & Muslim Music, Dance & Culture To FirstWorks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FirstWorks, a non-profit connecting art with audiences in Providence, Rhode Island, will present an artist residency with multi-instrumentalist and movement artist Karim Nagi serving local K-12 schools. Nagi's residency includes ten school engagements and culminates in a public performance of "Future Folklore," Arabic music and dance at the Providence Public Library Donald J. Farish Auditorium on Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 6:30-7:45 PM. Pay-What-You-Can tickets to the public performance are available nowwith a suggested price of $25.

Egyptian American artist Karim Nagi brings a fresh and exciting twist to tradition with what he calls "a future folklore." His performances light up the stage with vibrant Arabic music and dance, blending age-old traditions with his own unique, modern expression of diaspora culture. Playing instruments like the tabla, riqq, and finger cymbals, Nagi creates an unforgettable experience, weaving in folkloric dance, the Arabic language, and cultural storytelling. The result is more than a performance-it is a dynamic journey that connects audiences to the rich tapestry of Arab and Muslim heritage in a whole new way.

"FirstWorks is proud to present the extraordinary talents of Egyptian musician and composer Karim Nagi, whose work masterfully blends the richness of Arab traditions with the vibrancy of contemporary global music," said Kathleen Pletcher, Founder and Executive Artistic Director of FirstWorks. "Through his captivating performances of music and dance, Karim creates a 'Future Folklore' that invites students, families, and music lovers of all ages on a journey of cultural discovery. This is an opportunity to connect communities and celebrate the beauty of inclusive artistic traditions, across our state and right here in Providence."

Nagi's educational school assembly performance, "Arabiqa," has toured throughout the United States and has received two Doris Duke Building Bridges grants. FirstWorks brings ten engagements of the "Arabiqa" school assembly and Arab Folk Dance workshops to K-12 schools throughout the state during the week of March 3-7, 2025. School communities confirmed for these engagements include Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Narragansett and Newport. To learn more about FirstWorks' education program visit https://firstworks.org/learn.

Karim Nagi is a lifelong advocate of the Arab performing arts, and for the embracing of diversity in the American school system. His music and dance provide an uplifting new narrative, representing the ebullient and welcoming nature of Arab and Muslim people. His "Arabiqa" program arose from the need to counteract stereotypes and prejudicial biases against people from the Arab and Muslim worlds here in the United States. Through his art, Nagi seeks to familiarize and re-define Arab and Muslim culture, counteracting biases spawned from media defamation, orientalist caricature, political inequity, and basic cultural unfamiliarity.

"If we can play music and dance together, then we can also be friends," said Nagi. For "Future Folklore" performance tickets, artist previews and more information on upcoming FirstWorks programming, including the return of bhangra funk band Red Baraat with their Festival of Colors in April 2025, visit firstworks.org.

ABOUT KARIM NAGI

Multi-instrumentalist Karim Nagi is a native Egyptian immigrant to the United States, and a true crossover artist uniting the Arab tradition with the global contemporary world. Nagi has recorded 18 albums and has been a TEDx speaker with "The Tambourine, My Partner in Diplomacy and Disruption," which can be seen on the official TED website. He is a former Board member of Chamber Music America and a former adjunct faculty at New England Conservatory. He currently performs his solo play, "Detour Guide," and tours with "Arabiqa," plus the Chicago-based duo, The Arab Blues, an electro-urban amalgam of Arab tradition and Chicago Blues. "Arabiqa" has conducted over 500 school assemblies in the United States alone and has helped to introduce young audiences to Arab and Muslim culture through the joyful and inclusive power of music and dance.

Comments