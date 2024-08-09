Cast & Creative Team Set For THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Burbage Theatre Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Burbage Theatre Co. will kick off its 13th Season with "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong," running for 13 performances from August 29 through September 22 at the Wendy Overly Studio Theatre. Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Church, this 85-minute comedy promises an evening filled with laughter and unexpected chaos.

What to Expect:

Join the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to stage a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, everything that can go wrong, does. From collapsing sets to forgotten lines and missed cues, the accident-prone cast and crew battle through every conceivable disaster to reach the final curtain call. This play is a must-see for anyone who enjoys precise timing, physical comedy, and slapstick humor.

Key Details:

• Dates: August 29 - September 22, 2024

• Times: Evening performances at 7:30 PM, matinees at 2:00 PM

• Location: Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Synopsis:

You all know the classic murder mystery story - there has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find the culprit. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong...does! The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! From the creators of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "The Play That Goes Wrong," this is the original one-act play that started everything going wrong. Over the course of 75 minutes, expect a plethora of disasters from missed lines to falling props. Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You'll have to see for yourself!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit burbagetheatre.org/ptgw. We look forward to seeing you at the theatre and sharing the hilarity of "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong."

