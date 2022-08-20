Buy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company Patio

On August 27 from 4 -11 pm, the courtyard around The Contemporary Theater Company and Phil's Main Street Grille will be transformed into a pirate paradise for Wakefield Endless Summer!

Wakefield Endless Summer returns for the first time since 2019 with a great day of entertainment, food, drinks, and activities with a "Pirates of The Saugatucket" theme. Live music is the main event on the Contemporary Theater Company's patio stage from 4 - 11 pm with a line-up featuring Purple Honey, Stephan Couture, Midnight Honey, James & the Giants, and The Copacetics!

Additionally, families can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, a dunk tank, pirate skits, and a performance by Jay and Leslie Cady's Laughing Matters featuring mime, juggling, and other nonsense.

There's food grilled by Phil's and plenty of local beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails, including frosé (frozen rosé). Local vendors will be selling artisan goods, and the thriving Main Street businesses will be bustling, so come early to shop and enjoy a great day in Downtown Wakefield!

More information about the schedule of events and tickets can be found on the theater's website at contemproarytheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at 401-218-0282.

Calendar of Events

Shakespeare on the Saugatucket: As You Like It

By William Shakespeare

Wednesdays and Sundays, July 24 - Aug 24 at 7 pm

Rosalind is banished and with her best friend, Celia, by her side, she journeys to a world of exile. But not before catching the eye of love-struck Orlando who is also forced from the court into the forest... What ensues is a riotous combination of a feisty cross-dressing heroine, a tartan-clad fool, melodic songs, questionable poetry, and laughs aplenty. Will love conquer all, or is it merely a madness?

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company Performance Patio, 321 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

Men on Boats

By Jaclyn Backhaus

August 19-20, 26-27, September 1-3, 8-10 at 7 pm

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. The thrilling true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition on a mission to chart the Colorado River. Can the captain lead this group of men who fancy themselves explorers? How far does loyalty go when the going gets tough? Both funny and thought-provoking, Men on Boats flips history on its head.

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

The Thanksgiving Play

By Larissa Fasthorse

Oct 21-22, 28-29, Nov 3-5, 10-12

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa Fasthorse's wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival

Oct 6-8 at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival is back this fall! Our goal is to create an improv world where all are welcome to celebrate ourselves, learn from our differences, and build each other up while sharing in a space that is respectful and generous to all. The festival will feature nightly headliner performances, guest troupes, mixer shows, workshops, parties, and more!

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

A Christmas Story

by Philip Grecian based on the motion picture A Christmas Story

Nov 25-26, Dec 2-3, 4*, 8-10, 11*, 15-17, 18*, 21, 23 at 7 pm (*2 pm Matinee)

You'll shoot your eye out! All the fun of this holiday favorite movie comes to the stage. Ralphie goes through all the difficulties of being a kid from bullies to embarrassment, but he has his eye on the prize this Christmas in his quest for a BB gun. Bring the whole family for a great night out this season!

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879