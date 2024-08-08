News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BRETT GOLDSTEIN Performances Postponed at the Providence Performing Arts

The new performance date is Friday, August 23 with two performances that evening, at 7P and 10P.

 Due to illness, Brett Goldstein’s The Second Best Night of Your Life shows scheduled for this Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) have been postponed; the new performance date is Friday, August 23 with two performances that evening, at 7P and 10P.

Tickets for the Saturday, August 10th performance will be honored at the 7P show on August 23rd; tickets for the Sunday, August 11thperformance will be honored at the 10P show on August 23; ticketholders who are able to attend on the new dates at these times listed do not need to take any action.

For current ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled performances, please contact the PPAC Box Office at box_office_questions@ppacri.org or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787).  PPAC’s summer Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A – 3P.

For any ticket holder who did not purchase through the Providence Performing Arts Center Box Office, please contact your point of purchase provider directly.

To order tickets to Brett Goldstein’s The Second Best Night of Your Life performances on August 23, please visit ppacri.org 




