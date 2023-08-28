World Premiere of ONA Comes to OdysseyStage

Performances run September 14-17.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

In a significant coup for North Carolina's theatre scene, OdysseyStage, the Triangle area's dynamic theatre development company, has announced the world premiere of Ona. Penned by award-winning NC playwright Keith Burridge and masterfully brought to life by Director Amelia Lumpkin, Ona promises to deliver a profound theatrical experience this fall.

Ona dramatizes the extraordinary true story of Ona Judge, the young woman enslaved as Martha Washington's personal maid who dared to defy the confinements of human bondage. The play presents a woman-centric perspective on one of history's darkest chapters, exploring Ona's life before, during, and after her audacious escape from America's first family. Annette Gordon-Reed, a renowned American historian, aptly states: "There is no way to really know the Washington's without knowing [Ona's] story."

The impressive cast includes rising star Monica Hoh in the title role of Ona Judge and North Carolina's First Lady, Kristin Cooper, in a brilliant portrayal of America's First Lady, Martha Washington. Other distinguished local talents include Evit Emerson, Katie Milligan, Isabelle Rose Moore, Jarred Pearce, and Lauren Gaither.

Be among the first to witness this historical drama at the iconic Burning Coal Theatre, located in downtown Raleigh, running from Thursday to Saturday, September 14-16, 2023, at 7:30 pm, with matinee performances on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm.




Recommended For You