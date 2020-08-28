Women's Theatre Festival Playwrights Wanted For Occupy The Stage 2020

Occupy The Stage 2020 will take place from November 6-8 2020 on WTF's Twitch.TV.

Women's Theatre Festival will be accepting submissions for Occupy The Stage 2020, its annual staged reading marathon event.

Occupy The Stage 2020 will take place from November 6-8 2020 on WTF's Twitch.TV channel and will consist of 48 hours worth of unproduced plays written by women+.

Submissions Criteria. In order to be considered for Occupy The Stage 2020, the work must:

Be written by someone who identifies as a woman some or all of the time or who identifies as being of a marginalized gender*

Be considered new work

Be between 10-120 minutes in length

50% or more of the roles must be for women+

WTF seeks submissions that represent a diverse range of women+ experiences. Further, we are committed to programming at least 50% of Occupy The Stage 2020 with the work of BIPOC women+ playwrights and to including multiple works by disabled playwrights, LGBTQ+ identifying playwrights, and to programming works by playwrights of all ages.

Selection Process. WTF's Literary Manager, Executive Artistic Director, and Selections Committee will read all submissions and program the official Occupy 2020 line-up. Each playwright will be notified of their selection status. Each selected playwright will receive a royalty/honorarium. Selected plays will be paired with a director and cast by WTF. Directors will hold 3 rehearsals with their casts. Playwrights will be welcome to participate in the rehearsal process with the directors, but are not obligated to do so. Each play will receive 2 readings between 10:00am on Friday November 6 and 11:00pm on Sunday November 8, 2020.

Fine Print. Submissions will be accepted from 8:00am ET on September 1, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on September 15, 2020. No late submissions will be accepted. All submissions must be sent via the FORM on www.womenstheatrefestival.com unless an alternate format is requested. If you have questions, please check our Occupy 2020 FAQ and the form itself before submitting your question to info@womenstheatrefestival.com.

Accessibility. WTF welcomes anyone with an access need to email us at info@womenstheatrefestival.com to arrange an accommodation or alternate format. If email is not an accessible form of communication for you, please reach out using the most accessible means of communication for you. We regret that we do not have a dedicated company phone line, but will schedule a phone call upon request. All Occupy 2020 staged readings will be captioned.

Upcoming News. Women's Theatre Festival will be hiring Directors and Actors in the weeks to come. For more information be sure that you are following all of the WTF social media pages to submit yourself!



*WTF uses the term women+ to encompass a spectrum of gender experiences and identities. We welcome anyone who identifies as a woman some or all of the time, has identified as a woman at any time in the past, who identifies as non-binary, transgender, or any marginalized gender to submit.

