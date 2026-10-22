Video: Preview of DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh
Nick Adams leads the cast under the direction of Telly Leung at Theatre Raleigh.
Theatre Raleigh has shared a new clip from DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, offering a preview of its production starring Nick Adams as Dracula. The video gives audiences a glimpse of the show ahead of its run at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center.
Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS is a comedic take on Bram Stoker's classic story. The production features a small ensemble performing multiple roles: Joe Moeller as Jonathan Harker and others, Nat M. Sherwood as Dr. Westfeldt and others, Mallorie Sievert as Lucy Westfeldt and others, and Zach Kononov as Mina, Dr. Van Helsing, and others. Standbys for the production include Ali Evarts, Andrew Goins, and Chandler Vance.
The production runs October 21 through November 8 at Theatre Raleigh, directed by Telly Leung. Scenic design is by Seth Howard, with lighting by Sam Terrell, sound design and original composition by Victoria Deiorio, costume design by Tristan Raines, wig and hair design by Liz Printz, and intimacy choreography by Heather J. Strickland. Lauren Kennedy Brady serves as Executive Director and Eric Woodall as Artistic Director, who also serves as Casting Director.
Theatre Raleigh previously extended the run of the production after strong ticket demand, adding a third week to the schedule. The theater also spoke with Leung in a prior interview about the production and its pre-show Bite Me Bar experience in the theater's lobby.
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