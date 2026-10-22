Video: Preview of DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh

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Theatre Raleigh has shared a new clip from DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, offering a preview of its production starring Nick Adams as Dracula. The video gives audiences a glimpse of the show ahead of its run at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS is a comedic take on Bram Stoker's classic story. The production features a small ensemble performing multiple roles: Joe Moeller as Jonathan Harker and others, Nat M. Sherwood as Dr. Westfeldt and others, Mallorie Sievert as Lucy Westfeldt and others, and Zach Kononov as Mina, Dr. Van Helsing, and others. Standbys for the production include Ali Evarts, Andrew Goins, and Chandler Vance.

The production runs October 21 through November 8 at Theatre Raleigh, directed by Telly Leung. Scenic design is by Seth Howard, with lighting by Sam Terrell, sound design and original composition by Victoria Deiorio, costume design by Tristan Raines, wig and hair design by Liz Printz, and intimacy choreography by Heather J. Strickland. Lauren Kennedy Brady serves as Executive Director and Eric Woodall as Artistic Director, who also serves as Casting Director.

Theatre Raleigh previously extended the run of the production after strong ticket demand, adding a third week to the schedule. The theater also spoke with Leung in a prior interview about the production and its pre-show Bite Me Bar experience in the theater's lobby.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 31 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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