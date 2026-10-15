Spotlight: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh
Third Weekend Added: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is coming to Theatre Raleigh October 21–November 8, and tickets are selling fast! Learn More about this hilarious take on Bram Stoker's classic.
Just in time for spooky season, this madcap production by writers Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transforms the world of the undead into a side-splitting comedy. Expect clever wit, lightning-fast costume changes, and ridiculous twists that turn everything up for laughs—nothing is sacred, and the stakes have never been higher (pun intended).
Learn More and grab your tickets now at Theatre Raleigh, located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.
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