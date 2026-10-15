Spotlight: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh

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Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is coming to Theatre Raleigh October 21–November 8, and tickets are selling fast! Learn More about this hilarious take on Bram Stoker's classic.

Just in time for spooky season, this madcap production by writers Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transforms the world of the undead into a side-splitting comedy. Expect clever wit, lightning-fast costume changes, and ridiculous twists that turn everything up for laughs—nothing is sacred, and the stakes have never been higher (pun intended).

Learn More and grab your tickets now at Theatre Raleigh, located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 02 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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