 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh

Third Weekend Added: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

By:
Spotlight: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is coming to Theatre Raleigh October 21–November 8, and tickets are selling fast! Learn More about this hilarious take on Bram Stoker's classic.

Just in time for spooky season, this madcap production by writers Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen transforms the world of the undead into a side-splitting comedy. Expect clever wit, lightning-fast costume changes, and ridiculous twists that turn everything up for laughs—nothing is sacred, and the stakes have never been higher (pun intended).

Learn More and grab your tickets now at Theatre Raleigh, located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors in Raleigh Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Theatre Raleigh (10/21-11/08)
Operation Mincemeat in Raleigh Operation Mincemeat
DPAC (5/11-5/16)
WICKED in Raleigh WICKED
DPAC (3/31-4/18)
Sense and Sensibility in Raleigh Sense and Sensibility
NRCA Squire Theatre (11/06-11/14)
The Bodyguard in Raleigh The Bodyguard
DPAC (12/08-12/13)
War Bonds in Raleigh War Bonds
Temple Theatre (2/04-2/07)
Beetlejuice JR (Live On Stage!) in Raleigh Beetlejuice JR (Live On Stage!)
Kids On Stage (10/16-10/18)
Red, White & Temple Patriotic Revue in Raleigh Red, White & Temple Patriotic Revue
Temple Theatre (2/25-3/14)
Maybe Happy Ending in Raleigh Maybe Happy Ending
DPAC (10/13-10/18)
Little Women in Raleigh Little Women
Temple Theatre (10/15-11/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets