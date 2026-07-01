VIVACE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL to Present 2026 Showcase Series in Wilmington

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Vivace Music Foundation has announced the seventh edition of the Vivace International Music Festival's Showcase Concert Series, hosted in Wilmington, North Carolina. Part of the Vivace International Music Festival, running from July 29th through August 9th, the Vivace Music Foundation continues its mission to create the most dynamic learning experiences for aspiring musicians, regardless of their financial resources, and to present world-class concerts to music lovers around the globe.

In 2026, The Vivace International Music Festival will provide over 100 young musicians with unrivaled learning opportunities, solo appearances in beautiful halls, and intense instruction with world-class faculty artists.

And for Students and Festival Attendees, Vivace will immerse Wilmington, North Carolina in five world-class concerts from our guest and faculty artists as well as daily open master classes, interactive lectures, conversations, and numerous community performances from students.

The 2026 Vivace International Music Festival features five showcase concerts from classical music's great artists: pianists Hung-Kuan Chen and Alexander Kobrin (Gold Medalist, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition), cellist Nicholas Cannellakis and pianist Michael Brown, star violinists Stella Chen, Amy Schwartz Moretti, and more!

THE 2026 VIVACE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL SHOWCASE SERIES:

August 2 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: NICHOLAS CANNELLAKIS & Michael Brown

August 5 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: ALEX

August 6 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: CHAMBER MUSIC SHOWCASE Featuring duo and trio performances from Stella Chen, Amy Schwartz Moretti, Edward Arron, and Dimitri Vorobiev.

August 7 at 7:30PM at St. James Episcopal: HUNG-KUAN CHEN

August 8 at 7:30PM at Beckwith Recital Hall (UNCW): VIVACE EXTRAVAGANZA Co-artistic directors Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers lead a dazzling display of multiple chamber music and piano ensembles, with a surprising finale!



Tickets are on sale now at vivacemusicfoundation.org.

All information about Vivace International Music Festival is available at vivacemusicfoundation.org.

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