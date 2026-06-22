HAIR in Concert Will Come to Fred Fletcher Park with Pure Life Theatre
Producer Dylan Bailey leads the community arts celebration of the classic American musical in Raleigh.
Pure Life Theatre Company, in collaboration with the City of Raleigh and Seed Art Share, will present a free, family-friendly Independence Day celebration featuring music, poetry, art, and community connection at Hair in Concert & Spoken Word on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fred Fletcher Park, 820 Clay Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Inspired by the enduring themes of peace, love, community, and social change found in the groundbreaking musical Hair, this all-ages event brings together live music, spoken word, children's activities, local artists, nonprofit organizations, and community partners for an afternoon and evening of creativity, celebration, and engagement.
Beginning at 3:00 PM, families and community members can enjoy a variety of activities, learn about art organizations, and enjoy performances in the park. Seed Art Share will provide free, hands-on children's activities from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.
The evening's featured performance begins at 6:30 PM with Hair in Concert. The event will also feature spoken-word artists, featuring 2023 NC Poet Laureate Dasan Ahanu, along with Ajani Kambon, Kamile Sabali, and Brenda Bailey. The final aspect of this performance will include participatory dancing and singing as one community.
This event is presented in partnership with the Historic Sites Program Specialist, Billy Rutherford, and the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department. Please contact Pure Life Theatre Company with any questions or for assistance. Please contact info@purelifetheatre.com or call 919-839-9505. While this is a FREE event, attendees are asked to RSVP for the Hair event. Click HERE for RSVP information.
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