Triangle Sketch Comedy to Present Their Final Show of The 2024 Season

After the storm, there's always a rainbow-right? Triangle Sketch Comedy is inviting Raleigh to join them on a journey through the bitter winter, a sweet spring, a very sweaty summer, and a cool, crisp fall. As 2024 winds down, they will reflect on the chaos and comedy of life, with all its unpredictable twists and turns. From celebrating your favorite holidays like Groundhog Day to finding the solution to end an eight month drought, they'll tackle it all with humor, heart, and a little bit of weather magic-because no season is too stormy to find laughter.

This show is 90-minutes of original sketches written by TSC's Writers Room. This show's Head Writer is Jordan Spector and Debbie Vu, Jon Berahya, Barry Ward, Antonio Washington, and Lenore Clark rounded out the writers room. The show features a small but mighty cast of 8 including Shafar Massenburg, Brandon Ulmer, Josh Spector, Mikki Marvel, Denise Sepic, Paul Lao, Monica Hoh, and Debbie Vu. The show is directed by Emily Freer, who has previously directed for TSC in their 2023 season.

Show are Dec. 12th-14th, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 8pm at The TR Studio at 3027 Barrow Dr, Raleigh, NC 27616.

