The North Carolina Theatre Names Eric Woodall as New Executive Artistic Director

The Board of Directors of The North Carolina Theatre has revealed its new leader. Raleigh's premier professional theatre names Eric Woodall as the new Executive Artistic Director. Woodall will enter this new role directly from his current position as NCT's Producing Artistic Director.

Eric Woodall's passion for theatre and 30 years of experience in the field have made him an invaluable asset to NCT and Conservatory. His leadership and vision will undoubtedly bring both towards a bright future and continue to enrich the arts in the state.

From a high school student cast in early productions at NCT by founder DeAnn Jones to his appointment as its leader, heading into the 40th Anniversary season, Woodall pledges that through his "full circle experience," he will "celebrate The North Carolina Theatre's past while reimagining its future".

Woodall has thrived as a valued member of the local, Broadway, and National theatre business for 30 years as an actor, director, teacher, producer, and casting director. Originally from Benson, NC, he began performing in productions at NCT at a young age. He graduated with honors in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University where he received the Henry Boetcher Award in Acting. His acting career found him as a "regular" on ABC's soap opera Loving, as well as appearing on other television shows and on Broadway touring productions.

Woodall was a resident director for the Broadway, Touring, and Las Vegas productions of Mamma Mia! Woodall's NCT directing credits include Mary Poppins, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Billy Elliot, and Driving Miss Daisy.

As an Artios Award-winning casting director with Tara Rubin Casting (TRC), Woodall collaborated with renowned figures such as Stephen Sondheim, Cameron Mackintosh, Susan Stroman, and Hal Prince. His credits include some of Broadway's biggest hits: Phantom of The Opera, LES MISERABLES, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Sunset Boulevard, Spelling Bee, and Mamma Mia! Additionally, during his 16-year tenure at TRC, Woodall worked in the various stages of creating over 150 new plays and musicals.

As a teacher, guest lecturer, and Adjunct Professor, Woodall has taught at universities and training programs around the country including NYU, Carnegie Mellon, Baldwin Wallace, Duke, UNC, and Elon. Internationally, Woodall was invited to lead workshops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia through Actors Equity of Australia. Woodall has been widely recognized for his continuing work with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and he has participated on national panels on the subject. American Theatre Magazine recognized Woodall as one of the "People You Should Watch." Woodall is an active SDC, AEA, SAG/AFTRA, and CSA member.

"We are pleased that Eric has taken on this leadership role," said Debbie Hammersla, Chair of The Board. "Eric's broad knowledge and experience in theatre makes him well positioned to lead NCT forward under our new model focusing on performances in Fletcher Theatre. And Eric's passion and commitment to NCT's Conservatory will enable him to continue expanding the programs behind NCT's mission to the youth in our community."

About The North Carolina Theatre

Since its founding in 1984, The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) has been Raleigh's top-tier professional non-profit regional theatre. They are committed to producing exquisite musicals, combined with bringing together nationally renowned musical artists and homegrown talent, as an integral part of revitalizing downtown Raleigh. Furthermore, The North Carolina Theatre Conservatory has given hundreds of local youths unparalleled artistic training by the industry's leading instructors. By granting wide access to live theatre, while concurrently bolstering economic growth, this premier organization continues to cultivate the region's cultural vitality. NCT is in part funded by the City of Raleigh and its recommendations from the Raleigh Arts Commission. They produce Broadway hits reimagined for today, providing entertainment for everyone. For each production, NCT gathers triple threat actors, musicians, production crew and artists that bring joy and dedication to their craft and are guaranteed to give show-stopping performances to Raleigh spectators. NCT graciously welcomes Broadway celebrities visiting from out of state, celebrates the incredible talent of their Raleigh theatre professionals, and creates a one-of-a-kind Broadway-caliber experience for their patrons."

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown Photography