The American Dance Festival Cancels the 2020 Season

The American Dance Festival (ADF) announced today that due to the current situation with the virus (COVID-19) ADF will cancel the 2020 season.

"It is with incredible sadness that I share that we have made the important decision to cancel the 2020 ADF season. In caring for the well-being of our community, it feels like the only option, and we need to do it now because of all of the implications of waiting longer. We are heartbroken for the lost opportunities for all of the artists, teachers, musicians, students, audiences, staff, interns, and ADF fans.

I would like to acknowledge our incredible funders and patrons for their unwavering support, particularly in uncertain times like now, as well as the ADF staff who have worked tirelessly since the close of the 2019 season to plan electrifying performances, create stimulating educational opportunities for hundreds of exceptional dance students from around the world, and coordinate exhibits, discussions, and film screenings for the entire community.

As Durham's mayor Steve Schewel said, "Artists feed our souls." I know this to be true. I need art in my life and I'm guessing you do too. Rest assured that we will bring you world-class performances and educational programs as soon as it is safe to do so!" said Jodee Nimerichter, ADF Executive Director.

The ADF office is currently closed with staff working remotely. Check ADF's website and social media channels for up-to-date information. In an effort to deal with the financial repercussions of the cancellation, ADF is currently accepting donations at https://www.americandancefestival.org/support/contribute.





