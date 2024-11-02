Student Blog: Ich möchte ein Ticket, bitte!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I am taking a German class while studying abroad in Austria, and one of my recent assignments was to use the language in real life. Our teacher had us write “scripts,” guessing what we would say and what their responses would be. The goal was to do a task you’ve often done in English, but trying to accomplish it using German. Some of my friends went to the nail salon, others got a haircut, and one girl asked to pet a dog in the park. I went to a local theater, the Josefstadt, and bought a ticket to an upcoming show.

Before going in person, I researched the theater’s season and decided on a show that looked interesting (Miss Scrooge: A Christmas Fairytale). I looked at the seating chart, decided where I wanted to be, and looked at the price (24 euro = vierundzwanzig euro). The whole tram ride there, I rigorously studied my script, double checked that the seat I wanted was still available, and practiced the conversation under my breath.

I entered the theater, walked over to the box office, and said, “hallo. Kann ich ein Ticket für Miss Scrooge am sechzehn November kaufen?” (hello. Can I buy a ticket for Miss Scrooge on November 17th?). She responded kindly, giving me information about the show and confirming my request. I didn’t understand every word, but I got the gist of her message. She then pulled out a laminated copy of the seating chart, which I recognized from the website. She pointed out a few seating options, and I selected the one I wanted. It reminded me of buying tickets at the TKTS booth in NYC (though significantly less hectic). I handed her my card and she returned it with a paper ticket.

I left the theatre feeling so accomplished! This assignment allowed me to combine my love for theatre with my German education. It helped me feel like more of a local and encouraged me that my language skills are better than I thought. It felt nice to communicate with someone in their language. I always feel so awkward when my lack of German forces Austrians to speak to me in English. I hope that as I continue my German education, I will be able to use less and less English while out in Vienna.

Something about holding the paper ticket in my hand brought me so much joy. Attending the show in November will be extra meaningful because it will be a token of my German skills. Additionally, the show is in German, so I will get to continue practicing the language while watching (and attempting to understand) the show!

