Spring Theatre Releases Worldwide Theatrical Socially-Distanced Film

Spring Theatre will premiere "Lock-In", an ambitious project that started in North Carolina as the response to the first show of their season being shut down by COVID-19.

And on top of their already sizable cast of 100, directors Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann have written in cameo performances provided from some incredible personalities.

Among the personalities will be "Stranger Things" actor & Broadway star Will Chase, award-winning country singer Tiffany Ashton, West End "Prince of Egypt" director J. Scott Lapp, News anchor Kimberly Van Skoy, Radio host Blaine Greenfield, Radio host Bob Scarborough, TV personality Eddie Zamora, Meteorologist Brad Panovich, Podcast host James Hodson, TV hosts & musicians Mollie B & Ted Lange, Crane River Theatre's executive director Steve Barth, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's executive director Phil Powell, Musician and Humanitarian Alex Boyé and the one and only Krazy Kevin Powell.

The film takes place just before the 6-month mark of a complete and total global lock-in, with every human being on earth physically constrained within the confines of their homes and offices, kept alive through provisional rationing by their mysterious extra-terrestrial warden.

The film was written, cast, rehearsed, filmed and edited in under two months.

The premier is on Friday, May 29th at 8pm EDT on the theatre's YouTube page (www.YouTube.com/SpringTheatre)

Spring Theatre was founded by Executive Director Erinn Dearth in 2011, and is run by herself and Artistic Director Dan Beckmann. The theatre's mission is to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre.

To stay connected with this project, follow Spring Theatre's Facebook page (@springtheatreorg) or visit Spring Theatre's website at www.SpringTheatre.org.

