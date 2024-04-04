Spotlight: TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Theatre Raleigh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick… Boom!



This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre.



His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.



Everyone will love this youthful, endearing, and thoughtful piece, and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life’s most difficult challenges. Tick, Tick… Boom!



