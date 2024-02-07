Spotlight: SUN RECORDS LIVE at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

Don't Miss Sun Records Live at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

Feb. 07, 2024

Spotlight: SUN RECORDS LIVE at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

In honor of Sun Records and the 100th birthday of founder Sam Phillips, Sun Records Live – The Concert made its global premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, December 17.

Incredibly well-received by the audience, the official and authorized concert features thrilling live performances made famous by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, along with other Sun artists like Billy Lee Riley and Rufus Thomas, Jr.

The music is the star of this show with a lively set list including such hits as “Great Balls of Fire”, “That’s All Right”, “Folsom Prison Blues”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, “I Walk The Line”, “Whole Lotta Shaking Goin’ On”, “Ooby Dooby” and many more. Produced by Gershwin Entertainment in association with Sun Records/Primary Wave Entertainment, the stars and multi-talented musicians from the massively successful national tour of “Million Dollar Quartet” will come together to perform on stages across North America while honoring the magic of the “Sun Sound” and its legendary recording studio in Memphis, TN. Sun Records Live – The Concert is an incredible evening packed with the best performances, free-wheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of music’s biggest legends – don’t miss it!




