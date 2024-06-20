Chauntee' Schuler Irving and Courtney Liu Will Lead PlayMakers Repertory Company's Summer Youth Conservatory Production of THE PROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayMakers Repertory Company has announced that Broadway stars and industry leaders Chauntee' Schuler Irving and Courtney Liu will lead the direction and choreography of this year's Summer Youth Conservatory production of The Prom. Irving, acclaimed for her role as Nala in The Lion King, and Liu, known for her choreography and performance in Phantom of the Opera, bring their exceptional talents and experience to guide and inspire the next generation of theatre artists in this heartwarming musical.

About the Show:

The Prom is an uplifting and hilarious musical that celebrates love, acceptance, and standing up for what is right. The story follows Emma, a high school student who faces opposition from her school's PTA for wanting to take her girlfriend to the prom. Broadway stars travel to Indiana to support Emma and become advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. With catchy tunes and a heartwarming message, The Prom is a joyful celebration of inclusivity and kindness.

Performance Details:

Dates: July 17 - 28, 2024

Venue: PlayMakers Repertory Company's Kenan Theatre, 120 Country Club Rd.

About Summer Youth Conservatory:

PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory is an award-winning program, dedicated to training and showcasing the next generation of theatre artists and artisans, giving students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to work side-by-side with professional directors, choreographers, and musicians, as well as scenic, costume, and lighting professionals. This year, the program has the highest enrollment yet with 21 students in the Theatre Tech program and 18 students in the Theatre Intensive acting program.

The Summer Youth Conservatory has been honored by the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) with the Constance Welsh Youth Theatre Award for excellence in performance, service of mission, and community outreach. NCTC recognized it as "a model program for youth theatre in North Carolina," and for making professional theatre training more accessible to the youth of the Triangle.

The Prom is on stage in the Kenan Theatre from July 17 - 28, 2024. For ticket information or for more information about the Summer Youth Conservatory programs for students in grades 6-12, visit www.playmakersrep.org.

About PlayMakers Repertory Company:

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the "best regional theatres in America."

