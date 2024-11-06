SHINSEI (REBIRTH) to Return to Burning Coal Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OdysseyStage's powerful world-premiere production of Shinsei by Raleigh playwright Judy M. Dove will return for one final weekend at Burning Coal Theatre Company's Murphey School Auditorium in Downtown Raleigh. Don't miss this last chance to experience the 80-minute journey, hailed as an "intensely rewarding" experience by Triangle Review.

Audiences and critics alike have celebrated the play's artistry, thematic depth, and emotional impact. Playwright Judy M. Dove calls Shinsei "a very personal lullaby to my mom. My mother was Japanese, born in Tokyo, Japan, and was a survivor of the Great Tokyo Air Raid in 1945, so I grew up with firsthand, on-the-ground accounts of the event." Reflecting on the power of storytelling, pain, and healing, Dove adds, "Writing is the only way I know how to manipulate time."

A recent audience member said, "This show was wonderful. Very touching. Heavy subject, with excellent points of humor. It hit hard. I cared about the characters. The usage of staging and puppetry was amazing." Triangle Review also praised the production, calling it "a richly imaginative tale told in an incredibly imaginative manner that 'checks all the boxes' of 'why live theater is important.'"

Through an array of storytelling techniques-including puppetry, shadow play, and rituals-the play reveals the poignant moments of a mother-daughter relationship tested by illness and cultural memory. Shinsei invites reflection on our stories and loved ones who shape us.

"This production makes use of a plethora of interesting storytelling techniques (including puppetry, rituals, and shadow plays) while exploring some very profound themes and vital aspects of the 'human experience,'" notes Triangle Review.

The final weekend will feature:

November 9, Saturday Matinee Talkback: Join a discussion with playwright Judy M. Dove and director Bonnie Webster following the 2 p.m. performance on Saturday.

November 10, Sunday Closing Celebration: Following Sunday's matinee, join the cast and creative team for a closing night celebration. Separate tickets can be secured on the ticketing site.

All ticket sales directly support OdysseyStage's mission of bringing exceptional theater to the community. Tickets are available now, with discounts for students and educators.

Showtimes:

Thursday 11/7 & Friday 11/8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 11/9 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 11/10 at 2 p.m.

Location:

Burning Coal Theatre Company Murphey School Auditorium, Raleigh, NC

To Purchase Tickets and for more details, visit Our.Show/Shinsei

