Raleigh Little Theatre Unveils Directors for Fall 2024 Lineup

Raleigh Little Theatre has unveiled the directors who will kick off their upcoming season. The diverse lineup of leadership promises a range of artistic visions to bring the uniqueness of each of these compelling stories to life.

For their fall shows in the 2024-2025 season, the directors are:

Kasey McFerren for Our Town (Multilingual): Kasey is an alumna of Appalachian State University with a BA in Theatre Education and recently graduated with her MFA in Theatre Education and Applied Theatre from Emerson College. She has a history of building drama programs at summer camps in Eastern North Carolina and has taught high school, middle school, elementary school, and pre-k drama and art classes across North Carolina and Massachusetts. Kasey currently serves on the Raleigh Little Theatre staff as Education Programs Specialist. The show runs July 25 - August 4, 2024 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

“I am so excited to direct Our Town (Multilingual) for the Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage program this summer!” exclaimed McFerren. “Getting to teach students about this beautiful art form is the most fun way to spend everyday! I look forward to supporting our high school students as they make new discoveries about themselves and their world, and I can’t wait to share this work with the greater community.”

Susannah Hough for Something Rotten!: Susannah is an actor, producer, director, and Co-Artistic Director of Honest Pint Theatre Co. in Raleigh. She holds a BFA in Dramatic Art from the University of California and also trained at the American Conservatory Theater. She has acted and directed in more than 85 shows throughout her career. Joining Susannah on the creative team is Freddie Lee Heath, Choreographer, and McCrae Hardy, Music Director. The show runs August 23 - September 15, 2024 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.

“Getting to work at RLT again is important to me because it is the crown jewel of community theatre here in the Triangle,” Hough stated. “Theatre should be accessible to everyone, from the youngest children to people in their senior years. RLT offers our community opportunities, no matter what their background or level of experience is, for lifelong learning about the art of storytelling, creative self-expression without judgement or fear, and is a place where people can explore creative aspects of their minds, gaining knowledge and awareness about the world and how art can make significant social change.”

Terra Hodge for All Smiles: Terra received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Education from North Carolina Central University and her Master of Arts degree in Media Arts from Long Island University, Brooklyn Campus. She has worked as a teaching artist, actor, and director with many local theatre companies and was recently was the Theatre Arts teacher for 13 years at Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Terra currently serves on the Raleigh Little Theatre staff as Director of Education. The show runs September 4-15, 2024 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

“I'm so excited to work on RLT's first Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) production, All Smiles,” said Hodge. “Our target audience for this show is ages 2-5. I love that this show is mostly non-verbal and could be the first theatre experience for many young children. I look forward to exploring different ways to communicate the narrative of the show with this audience, and I anticipate seeing all the smiling faces! It's always a joy and honor to direct a show with RLT.”

Sean A. Brosnahan for Doubt, A Parable: Sean has been producing, directing, and performing in Triangle Theatres for upwards of 25 years, and has had the fortune of working with many of our local producing organizations, including N.R.A.C.T., Raleigh Ensemble Players, Honest Pint, The Justice Theatre Project, Bare Theatre, Burning Coal, Bulldog Ensemble Theatre, Manbites Dog, Theatre in the Park, and others. Sean directed Misery for Raleigh Little Theatre's 2023-2024 Season, and could not be more excited to be returning this year to direct Doubt: A Parable. The show runs October 18 - November 3, 2024 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

“Working at RLT means having an opportunity to work in a truly collaborative, educationally driven, theatrical environment,” shares Brosnahan. “There's an expectation that those of us coming in with years of professional experience not just guide our own processes, not just execute our own roles, but to also work alongside members of the community who are there sometimes just to lend a hand, sometimes to learn a new skill, and oftentimes just because they love to tell stories and have found a safe place to do it. This type of inclusivity in the theatre encourages diversity, real community engagement, and layers of thoughtfully prepared work that I am so very proud to be able to be a part of."

Ruthie Martinez for Cinderella: Ruthie has a BA in Drama and Biology from UNC-CH, and an MFA in Acting and Directing from UNCG. She has been a lifelong theatre educator, performer, and director, teaching at all levels K-12, and also at the college level. She is most proud of her children, Kevin and Laura, and has a legacy of many students who are working in the arts. Joining Ruthie on the creative team is Jarrett Koski as choreographer. The show runs December 6-22, 2024 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.

“I am so excited to be back at RLT, my home theatre, where I began performing over 40 years ago,” said Martinez. “Community theatre brings us together – helping to unite us and to understand one another in a world that sometimes feels cold and divisive. This is a place to belong."

These dedicated directors bring a wealth of experience and creativity to their respective productions, ensuring a season that promises to captivate and inspire. Their unique perspectives will enrich the theatrical experience for performers and audiences alike.

"We are incredibly excited about our 84th season and the opportunity to work with so many talented artists - some new to RLT and others veterans of our stages," said Michele Weathers, Raleigh Little Theatre’s Executive Producer. "Each production will reflect the diversity of our community’s voices and be representations of Raleigh Little Theatre’s mission and values."

Single tickets for all performances in Raleigh Little Theatre’s 2024-2025 season went on sale Monday, July 1, 2024, at noon. Season subscriptions are also available at RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

