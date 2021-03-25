Raleigh Convention Center's Kerry Painter Named To Board Of Directors

The International Association of Venue Managers has announced the nomination of Kerry Painter, CVE, CEM, CMP, for Second Vice Chair of the IAVM's Board of Directors. Painter will serve a four-year term, taking on the Chairman position in 2023-2024.

Painter currently serves as the General Manager/Director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex which encompasses the Raleigh Convention Center, Duke Energy Performing Arts Center, Red Hat Amphitheater and Walnut Creek Amphitheater. She has a long and successful career in venue management and operations, and previously served as the AGM for the Cox Business Center in Tulsa Oklahoma, where the convention center won the Venue Excellence award in 2017. Earlier to that, Painter was the President/GM in Niagara Falls Canada and has assisted in constructing/opening five venues in total throughout her lengthy career.

"I am honored to represent the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex as the incoming 2nd Vice Chair of IAVM," Painter says. "As we begin the hard but rewarding work of welcoming visitors back to our city and our facilities, this international leadership role also allows me the opportunity to represent our fabulous city and its wonderful venues at a global level."

"The leadership of IAVM works every day for the betterment of our members," said Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, CVE, IAVM Chair of the Board. "Part of that is to advance persons of distinction into key leadership roles. Kerry has dedicated her 23-year tenure as a member of IAVM in a variety of ways including being a Board member, a Trustee, a committee member and as an instructor/mentor. We welcome her to this new role and look forward to her tenure on the Executive Committee as she moves through the leadership chairs."

Painter currently serves as the Treasurer for the IAVM Foundation Board of Trustees and teaches annually at IAVM's Venue Management School.

"IAVM has quality leaders in the officer positions that care about our industry and the association's members," said Brad Mayne, CVE, IAVM President and CEO. "I have had the privilege of working closely with Kerry for many years at IAVM's Venue Management School, as well as in support of the Foundation, and she is a great contributor to our industry, its members, and those in leadership. Her knowledge, experience, and passion for the future of the public assembly venue management industry make her uniquely qualified to fill the position of IAVM 2nd Vice Chair."

Kerry is a member of IAVM, IAEE and PCMA, and has served on several boards/committees both within the industry and in her communities. She is an instructor, both domestic and internationally, for CEM classes through IAEE (Korea and Bangkok), as well as advises for Meredith College.

"I am over the moon thrilled to accept this honor," stated Painter. "IAVM has helped me become the passionate professional I am today. I love this industry and have enjoyed every experience it has afforded me. To have the opportunity to give back and to lead an industry I love as we move into a post pandemic world is a role I will cherish."

IAVM members will vote electronically in June on Painter's nomination, and, if elected, she will take office in August during IAVM's VenueConnect Annual Conference and Trade Show, August 2-5, in Atlanta, Georgia.